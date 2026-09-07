The Ford Fathom Platform May Underpin A Fiesta-Sized Hatchback

There is, understandably, a lot of hype around Ford's newly announced midsized electric pickup. The Fathom, expected to arrive next year, promises to deliver more interior space than a Toyota RAV-4, revised battery chemistry, and either rear- or all-wheel-drive configurations for under the magic $30,000 number (before destination charge). The truck is underpinned by Ford's new Universal Electric Vehicle platform, and will be leading the charge as the first vehicle released from that, um, slate. The even more exciting part, however is Ford's promise that UEV will find its way into several other segments as well, including a tiny Ford Fiesta-sized vehicle.

In a recent question-and-answer session about the UEV platform, Ford let slip some of its upper and lower limits for the future. A Ford rep told Ford Authority, "The UEV platform is designed to be highly flexible and will support a family of vehicles across multiple body styles (from B-car sized up to commercial vans). It is also engineered to be flexible for multiple chemistries and form factors beyond the initial Lithium Iron Phosphate or LFP battery, allowing it to adapt to future advancements."

Early in the development of electric vehicles, there were plenty of compact cars to go around, from the Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Spark to the Honda Fit and Mitsubishi i-MIEV. As time went on, the electric car seems to have left its compact roots behind for fast midsize and larger crossovers, including Ford's own Mustang Mach-E. As a veteran auto writer and small-car enthusiast, I am hopeful that Ford's "B-car sized" electric will initiate a revival of the EV city car. It certainly shows that Ford is at least entertaining the idea of returning to car-shaped vehicles.