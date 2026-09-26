What Are You Doing To Budget For High Fuel Prices Right Now?

I remember when I got my driver's license and the first tank of gasoline I pumped into the tank of my 250,000-mile 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix SE cost just 96 cents per gallon. My parents paid me an allowance at the time for the work I did around the family farm at a rate of $20 per week. In addition to my minimum-wage job washing dishes at a local greasy spoon, I was practically rolling in cash for a 15-year-old. Now I'm forty, and I paid over $8 per gallon for diesel in California last week. That sub-dollar fuel didn't last very long, because the same things are true now as they were back then: there's a Republican president in office dropping bombs in another country, the value of the dollar is tanking, and there's a global economic crisis.

With unchecked inflation running amok in 2026, this has been one of the most economically devastating years since the global pandemic. With the cost of diesel on the verge of doubling in the last two years, largely as a result of the President's absurd market manipulation war in Iran, the price of transporting everything in this country has exploded. Your groceries are more expensive, your goods are more expensive, and hiring service workers is more expensive.

Now that we've gotten the reasoning out of the way, I'm curious what you're doing to cope with it. You're a car enthusiast at a time in history when it's more expensive than ever to be a car enthusiast. The thing you love could be on the verge of running you into the ground. I want to know what you're doing to deal with the increased costs. Are you driving less? Are you taking the keys to something a little more fuel-efficient when you can? Are you giving up some daily luxuries in an effort to balance your books? Let's hear it, sound off in the comments below, and I'll pick a few of my favorite answers for a roundup next week.