Here's How My 15-Year-Old Porsche Cayenne Held Up To 10,000 Miles Of Driving In 16 Days

If you were to go on this huge two-week adventure to the arctic, what kind of dosh would you have to shell out to make it happen? I'm very thankful that I went on this trip with a friend, not only for the camaraderie, but to help split the cost and the driving burden. I'm going to go kind of broad here, because there are certainly more expensive and less expensive ways to make this trip happen, we went kind of down the middle of the road. I brought snacks to avoid expensive and unhealthy gas station fare. We drove through the night twice, sleeping in the passenger's seat to avoid extra hotel bills. We kept our trinket and souvenir buying to a minimum. It was still a pretty expensive trip.

Being part of the Alcan 5000 rally made the trip significantly easier, as the route was pre-planned and hotels for 11 nights were included in our $4,200 registration fee. By being part of the rally we didn't have to go it alone. There was always someone in our group willing to stop and help out if needs arose, and an event-specific sweep truck to help haul a broken car to the next nearest town. Even if you aren't interested in the TSD competition aspect of the rally, it was worth it to have that peace of mind and ease of navigation handled for us.

Outside of the cost of the rally and hotels, diesel was easily our biggest expense. The Cayenne got slightly worse mileage on the Canadian winter mix diesel, averaging 28ish miles per gallon across the 10,000 mile event, while I usually achieve numbers into the low 30s. A full tank is going to last around 650 miles at that usage rate, which was plenty of range for us to make almost every day without stopping. With an average per-gallon cost running around $7 for the full extent of the trip, we spent around $2,500 on fuel. Throw in another $400 for a pair of oil changes, around $100 in diesel exhaust fluid, and a few bucks for a couple quarts worth of top-up oil, and the truck consumed over three grand in petrochemicals.

I would guess that between the two of us, we ate and drank another $1,000 worth of miscellaneous snacks, meals, beers, early morning Tim Hortons coffees, and other. We were trying to be frugal, but a dollar doesn't buy as much food as it used to, especially in Canada. Throw in the $3,600 worth of upgrades I made to the Cayenne before leaving, the mileage wear on those incredible Mickey Thompson off-road tires, and buying an off-road jack for the trip, and it adds up quickly. Let's say all-in we're looking at more or less $12,000 to do this trip, not including the cost of the vehicle or its mileage depreciation.

If I were to do this all over again, I probably would forego some of the preparation I did in advance of the rally. I don't think this truck really needed a two-inch lift, a brush bar, a winch, etc. Though the auxiliary lights did help quite a lot on the overnight drives back home with crepuscular wildlife darting back and forth across the roads. Then again, the Cayenne looks way more bitchin' with that stuff installed, so maybe it was worth it after all.