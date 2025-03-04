I Drove My Audi A3 E-Tron 20,000 Miles In 6 Months, Here's How It Went

When I accidentally purchased a 65,000 mile plug-in hybrid German hatchback with no warranty back in August of last year, I was optimistic—though not entirely convinced—that my ownership experience would be largely positive. After running back and forth across this great nation five times in the last six months, my 2016 Audi A3 E-Tron has proven that it might just be the greatest road tripper/daily driver I've ever owned. Despite the few struggles I had with wrenching on this machine, all due to my own dumb*ss mistakes, it has served dutifully in fuel-sipping fealty. My goal with this car was always to rack up the miles, but I didn't quite expect to add this many of them quite so quickly. I don't think I have ever added 20,000 miles to a car so quickly, but pushing the odometer on this little plug-in hybrid from 65,000 to over 85,000 now has to come with some side effects, right? Everyone always says German cars without warranties are bad ideas, so how has it been?

Bradley Brownell

With Volkswagen's venerable 1.4T engine and a small electric motor under the hood, this little machine makes a combined 201 horsepower and 243 lb-ft of torque, which is more than enough for me to consider this a warm hatchback. This is the same platform and drivetrain found in the Europe-only Volkswagen GTE, after all. It'll run from 0-60 in 7.6 seconds, which is certainly quick enough for modern traffic. Aside from a few cosmetic modifications and regular oil changes, this car hasn't asked me for anything. So long as I keep it fed with electrons and driven responsibly, it returns either 20-25 miles of full-electric city driving, 50-60 miles per gallon in hybrid mode, or high-30s to low 40s with a totally flat battery. Because I've spent at least two thirds of my drive time on long interstate hauls, it's unfortunately been a lot of the latter. The more city driving I do, the higher the average MPG score it returns, obviously.