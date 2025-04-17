The Dodge Neon ACR Is America's Integra Type R Even If You Don't Want To Admit It

The 1990s were an incredible time for car enthusiasts, especially if your particular niche was sporty, compact, and front-wheel drive. Back then automakers were putting together machines that were as much at home on the race track as they were the road. Acura's Integra Type R exemplified the strategy, bringing race-car mannerisms into your home garage with an incredible 8,000 RPM 1.8-liter engine dominating the conversation, and a solid-but-playful chassis to back it up. Many car enthusiasts will tell you that the ITR never had an equal, and never will again, but they're wrong. There was a contemporary competitor available from every Dodge dealer in every town in America for significantly less money, the humble Neon ACR.

Consider the following; Both the ITR and the ACR were created as competition packages for otherwise relatively staid economy cars, both featured high-revving inline-four cylinder engines, both were equipped with significant suspension packages, both weighed around 2500 pounds ready to rock and could be ordered without air conditioning or a radio. So why are Integra Type Rs revered by collectors and enthusiasts while the Neon gets short shrift? Today an Integra Type R commands a six-figure price tag, while I bought this gorgeous Lapis Blue example, possibly the nicest enthusiast-modified example in the world, for just $6,500. Even by rarity measure, the Neon wins with just 4,256 (estimated) examples built versus the Acura's estimated 4,800 just for North America.

For those not in the know, the ACR was a competition package for the ubiquitous Neon.