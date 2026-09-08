Inflation In Action: How Much A Porsche 911 Turbo Cost In 1976 Vs. 2026

It's been a long time since 1976. Porsche's 911 Turbo has dominated the forced-induction speed conversation for 51 years as the Stuttgart automaker continues to introduce new technology. Each successive generation of 911 Turbo has become faster, quicker, and more. They've also gotten shockingly expensive in recent years as Porsche continues its long charge upmarket, pushing into Ferrari territory. For the 2026 model year the 992-generation Turbo S is exclusively available with a hybrid drivetrain and costs over $270,000 with no options. This car has come a long way from its "doctor killer" manual transmission and snap-oversteer roots.

With inflation what it's been over the last few years, seeing that starting price raises the question of whether this was a pretty normal progression of car-per-dollar since 1975, when the 1976 model debuted, or if Porsche has been pumping the numbers up. A 911 Turbo has traditionally been the kind of car that someone in the upper middle class of America could stretch to afford. It was the plaything of doctors and dentists rather than captains of industry or day traders on a crypto come-up.

The cost of a brand new 911 Turbo in 1975 was a mere $25,975. According to U.S. Census data, the 1975 median family income was $13,720. These days a 911 Turbo S starts at a massive $272,650 delivered, while the median family income is about $83,730 as of the most recent information from the Census. So it used to be that two years of income would buy you a 911 Turbo, but these days it would take more than 3¼ years to make the money a 911 Turbo costs. Adjusted for inflation, that $25,975 911 Turbo in 1976 equates to just $166,495 in 2026 dollars, over $100,000 less than today's price. What happened? How did we get here?