6 Legendary Muscle Trucks And What They're Worth Now

Before there were hemi and Viper-powered Rams, there were the modern muscle truck pioneers who saw the unrepentant utility of American pickups and said "that's cool, but what if it needs to win a drag race?" Dodge's adorably named menace, the Li'l Red Express, helped lay the foundation, but the segment we'd recognize today really began to take shape with early efforts like the Chevrolet 454 SS and the OG Ford F-150 SVT Lightning. As time went on, manufacturers continued finding ways to pack more excitement into platforms that were originally designed to be long on power but short on fizz.

Interestingly, the muscle truck arms race played out largely on pavement for decades, with today's stupid-fast-off-road-truck segment lying largely dormant until Ford showed up with the F-150 Raptor in 2010. That largely closed the book on street-focused performance trucks, and if you're shopping for such a thing today, you're pretty much limited to the Hellcat-powered 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee, which is more for smoking tires on asphalt than flying through the air in the dunes.

Which brings us to our list of the pickup-bed-laden asphalt-smokers of yore, from the li'l Dodge to the GMC Syclone to the SRT-10. In addition to discussing the trucks themselves, we're also going to get into their present-day value while we're at it. That Ram 1500 Rumble Bee starts under $63,000, but the one you really want is nearly $100,000. So, do some of its legendary predecessors sitting in the historical rear-view mirror offer a more reasonable backdoor into the muscle truck experience, or have scarcity and nostalgia done their thing and priced us out of a segment once again? Let's find out!