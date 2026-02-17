Which Chevy Trucks Came With A 454 V8 Engine?

Chevy's small-block V8 is bound to pop up in conversations thanks to its omnipresence in American automotive culture. But it had a larger sibling that made a strong case for the phrase "There is no replacement for displacement." That sibling was the 454 V8, a heavy and thirsty cast-iron engine that you chose for your pickup or SUV if you needed serious towing muscle.

The 454 V8 was seen in muscle cars such as the 1970 Chevelle SS and C3 Corvette, as well as SUVs like the Suburban. However, its true home was under the hood of Chevy's rugged work trucks. It was the engine to go for if you wanted to tow horse trailers across the Rockies, or even win stoplight drag races. It even had enough differences to stand apart from the Pontiac 455 V8 despite both being thirsty pushrod V8s under the General Motors umbrella. Despite its thirst, the Chevy 454 survived for decades as the ultimate workhorse, as diesel options at the time weren't particularly refined or powerful until Duramax engines arrived and replaced them.

The 454 was also called the "Rat" motor to distinguish it from the smaller "Mouse" motor nickname boasted by Chevy small-block V8s. Trucks that left the factory with the 7.4-liter 454 V8 include the C/K 20 and 30 series, the 454 SS, the R2500 and R3500, the C3500 HD, and the Kodiak L21. And unlike the Chevrolet El Camino 454 Super Sport, these are proper trucks.