These Are The Cars Our Readers Are Always Excited To See

Scientifically, it's a known fact that every car person spends basically every waking moment of their lives with their eyes focused on the roads around them, hoping to spot cool cars driving around or parked in lots. Much of my weekends are typically spent driving around with the express purpose of carspotting, usually to great results — we really are spoiled by the car culture here in LA.

That led me to my question from earlier this week, where I asked our readers what sorts of cars they're always excited to spot. My example was the Bugatti Veyron, having just seen a great one last weekend. While many of you did chime in with examples of specific makes and models that excite you the most, the majority of the answers I chose to highlight are about types of cars broadly. Y'all really came with great answers for this one, and it's nice to see how aligned some of our readers are in their tastes. Keep scrolling to read all of my favorite submissions, and enjoy how (almost) all of the images are of cars I've spotted around LA within the past few months.