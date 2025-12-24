This Pickup Left The Factory With The Biggest Displacement Engine Offered In A New Truck

Gearheads have always adored massive engines, regardless of what kind of body style they sit in. While we are accustomed to outrageously powerful V8 pickups, like the 2021 Ram TRX that's awesome off-road and scary-quick 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, they aren't necessarily the maddest, shall we say.

Given that we're talking about factory pickups with crazy-big engines, you may assume the TRX and its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi would make the cut. However, while it's a unit in itself, it's not the biggest. That honor goes to the TRX's now old and perhaps forgotten cousin, the Dodge Ram SRT-10 — specifically, its 8.3-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine (that's 505 cubic inches, for those wondering). Folks at Dodge were crazy enough to plonk the Viper's V10 into a Ram 1500 chassis that, of all things, featured leaf springs at the back.

Produced from 2004 to 2006, this wild sports hauler, in addition to being the record holder for the world's fastest pickup, takes the crown for the largest-displacement engine ever fitted to a production pickup truck. Honorable mentions, however, include GM's 8.1-liter Vortec V8, Dodge's 8.0-liter Magnum V10, and Ford's 7.3-liter Power Stroke diesel V8.