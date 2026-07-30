Ram 1500 Rumble Bees Starts Under $63,000, But The One You Really Want Is Nearly $100,000

Ram is being very realistic about where people spend time with their pickup trucks. While its 1500 TRX has been incredibly popular, it knows most folks aren't tackling the trails or the dunes in that massive rig. Instead, they're mostly pavement princess, and that's where a lineup like the Rumble Bee family of muscle trucks comes in with their unique frame and 13 fewer inches of wheelbase compared to normal crew cabs. We first saw these on-road machines back in May, and now we finally know how much these big yellow beasts will set your black sheep uncle back. Listen, if there was ever a reason not to pay alimony and child support, the Rumble Bee could be it.

As we reported, there are three members of the Ram Rumble Bee family — a family that has yet to go through divorce (unlike the owner's). It starts at a fairly reasonable $62,790, including destination, for the base Rumble Bee. Hopefully, the 5.7-liter Hemi V8, packing 395 horsepower, will be enough to keep you from taking your anger out on the drywall around you. From there, prices jump quite considerably, but so does performance. Enter the Rumble Bee 392 and its 6.4-liter HEMI. It pumps out a healthy 470 hp and will set you back $72,790. For an extra $10,000, there's even a Track Pack you could throw on top of it, if you're a sicko.

Of course, at the very tip-top of the range, there's the Rumble Bee SRT, fitted with a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8. That nightmare comes with 777 hp and costs $97,790, not terribly far off the $102,790 base price of the TRX.

These prices aren't exactly outrageous to start, at least. The Ruble Bee's closest competitor — the Ford F-150 Lobo and its 5.0-liter V8 — starts at $59,995. That's pretty damn close to the Rumble Bee's base price. However, Ford will sell you a Gen 6 Whipple supercharger kit for a measly $10,250 that brings its performance far closer to that of the SRT for tens of thousands of dollars less.