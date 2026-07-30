Ram 1500 Rumble Bees Starts Under $63,000, But The One You Really Want Is Nearly $100,000
Ram is being very realistic about where people spend time with their pickup trucks. While its 1500 TRX has been incredibly popular, it knows most folks aren't tackling the trails or the dunes in that massive rig. Instead, they're mostly pavement princess, and that's where a lineup like the Rumble Bee family of muscle trucks comes in with their unique frame and 13 fewer inches of wheelbase compared to normal crew cabs. We first saw these on-road machines back in May, and now we finally know how much these big yellow beasts will set your black sheep uncle back. Listen, if there was ever a reason not to pay alimony and child support, the Rumble Bee could be it.
As we reported, there are three members of the Ram Rumble Bee family — a family that has yet to go through divorce (unlike the owner's). It starts at a fairly reasonable $62,790, including destination, for the base Rumble Bee. Hopefully, the 5.7-liter Hemi V8, packing 395 horsepower, will be enough to keep you from taking your anger out on the drywall around you. From there, prices jump quite considerably, but so does performance. Enter the Rumble Bee 392 and its 6.4-liter HEMI. It pumps out a healthy 470 hp and will set you back $72,790. For an extra $10,000, there's even a Track Pack you could throw on top of it, if you're a sicko.
Of course, at the very tip-top of the range, there's the Rumble Bee SRT, fitted with a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8. That nightmare comes with 777 hp and costs $97,790, not terribly far off the $102,790 base price of the TRX.
These prices aren't exactly outrageous to start, at least. The Ruble Bee's closest competitor — the Ford F-150 Lobo and its 5.0-liter V8 — starts at $59,995. That's pretty damn close to the Rumble Bee's base price. However, Ford will sell you a Gen 6 Whipple supercharger kit for a measly $10,250 that brings its performance far closer to that of the SRT for tens of thousands of dollars less.
Rumble Mee
Even when you take price out of the equation, as many 84-month finance, $0-down buyers will, the Rumble Bee trio are pretty sick — especially the SRT. Its 777-hp supercharged Hemi V8 gives it enough power to hit 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds and finish the quarter mile in 11.6 seconds. Of course, launch control and full-time four-wheel drive help, but those things don't make a difference in getting it up to a 170 mph top speed.
These trucks still have all the niceties you could want on the inside, too, just with a bit more of a performance focus. It's hard to think of many other trucks with flat-bottom steering wheels, ya know? It also has a console-mounted shifter and aluminum paddle shifters.
I've always considered Ram to make the most luxury-oriented, tech-forward truck out there, and the Rumble Bee trio are no different. These guys can be had with Level 2 driving assist, a 14.5-inch center touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, as well as a full-color head-up display.
If all of this sounds like your cup of tea, and the old ball and chain gives you the "OK" (provided you've still got one), Ram says the first Rumble Bee to hit the streets will be the base truck, coming in late 2026, and it'll be followed by the 392, 392 Track Pack and Rumble Bee SRT in the first half of next year.