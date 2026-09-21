BMW's 'Lifetime' Differential Fluid Doesn't Really Last For Life, Class Action Lawsuit Claims

Manufacturers keep trying to tell us that so-called "lifetime" fluids never need replacement. We've been saying for years that this isn't really the case. And a lawsuit against BMW over its "lifetime" fluid in certain models may now see this matter decided in court, reports Road & Track.

The proposed class action lawsuit alleges that BMW claims the front differential fluid in the G05 X5, G06 X6, and G07 X7 made through 2025 will last for the life of the vehicle, knowing that not changing the fluid regularly can lead to premature differential failure. This is what plaintiff Alex Heckler claims happened to him and his 2020 BMW X5 M50i. From the lawsuit:

The Class Vehicles all left the factory floor with a defective front differential that, as a result of its defective nature, fails prematurely and requires replacement at a cost of several thousands of dollars. Though BMW NA knew about the defective nature of the front differential found in the Class Vehicles, it never made any disclosure of the defect to the Plaintiff, the putative Class Members, or the public at large.

Heckler's front differential failed at around 47,000 miles, close to the 50,000-mile limit of the warranty, but just over four years since it was first sold. As a result, BMW refused to cover the repair under warranty, which ended up costing Heckler $6,199.01 out of his own pocket. If BMW had recommended a timely fluid change as part of the maintenance schedule, this could have been prevented, alleges the lawsuit.