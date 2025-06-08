Do You Need To Change Transmission Fluid On A Sealed Transmission?

There's no question that cars are getting more reliable and maintenance-free. You no longer have to clean carburetors, adjust timing, or perform frequent engine tune-ups the way older cars required. (Modern cars still require tune-ups, just not as often.) But as much as the average driver dreams of a maintenance-free car, it's still a complicated machine that requires some upkeep. Maintaining your car includes everything from oil changes to major suspension and exhaust work. The manufacturer knows best when these jobs should be done — or does it?

In an effort to extend maintenance intervals and streamline maintenance schedules, many manufacturers have started to use sealed transmissions. As the name implies, a sealed transmission does not have a traditional dipstick for checking the fluid or an obvious way to add more. Contaminants can enter the transmission through such openings. A sealed transmission eliminates this path of contamination. It also makes it impossible, or at least quite difficult, for owners to check and maintain the fluid themselves.

Some manufacturers also claim that sealed transmissions contain "lifetime fluid" that doesn't need to be changed. Many owners and professional mechanics don't believe this claim. Even sealed transmissions require regular maintenance. While sealed transmissions do extend service intervals longer than older designs, they do not eliminate the need for fluid changes and routine maintenance.