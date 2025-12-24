10 Car Maintenance Tips That Could Save You A Trip To The Mechanic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you become reliant on service technicians and automotive mechanics to handle basic maintenance items for your vehicle? Do you feel like you need to call for help when you have something as simple as a flat tire? Are you waiting for your car to tell you when to change the oil? In all of these cases, you could be spending money that you can keep if you simply know a few things about your car and how to take care of it.

Cars today are filled with computers, warning lights, and mitigating technology meant to keep you safe on the road. Most of this tech is great and helps you keep your vehicle running right. Modern cars can tell you when the tires need air, when the oil needs to be changed, and when you're drifting toward the edge of the lane. The only problem with this tech is that many drivers have become ultra-reliant on the ECU (that's the car's computer system) telling them what to do and when. Who is really in charge here, you or the car?

If you want to save a little money and avoid some unnecessary trips to the service station, these 10 car maintenance tips and tricks can help.