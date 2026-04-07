Why One Educator Is Getting Elementary School Kids Into Car Repair

They say the best way to get people interested in something is to start them young. That's exactly what Jerry Weston Jr., a collision repair instructor in Flint, Michigan, is doing. Automotive News reports that Weston is running an afterschool program not for the high schoolers he usually teaches, but children between five and 13 years old, introducing them to various aspects of the auto collision repair industry. The children yearn for the shop lift.

We already know there's a mechanic shortage. A similar shortage is looming for collision repair, an industry that's a lot less visible until you suddenly need its services after a crash. The problem isn't just that older workers are retiring faster than young people are replacing them, though that is part of it. According to Weston, kids these days don't know one end of a screwdriver from the other.

"I have to go through a whole lesson on screwdrivers — the different types and how to use them," Weston told Automotive News. In today's disposable culture, we replace things rather than even try to fix them. Many items aren't made to be repaired, except perhaps by authorized personnel with needlessly specialized tools. If you don't use knowledge or skills, you tend to lose them, and you don't pass them along to your kids. It's not their fault, but that doesn't make the problem go away, either.