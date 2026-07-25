Nearly A Third Of Americans Are Underwater On Their Car Loans, Averaging Over $6,800 Of Negative Equity

That extra cost — or rather the negative equity from purchasing those cars — has climbed to an average of $6,884, according to research from Edmunds. Knowing that's an average, realize that some individuals might only be seeing a difference of a couple thousand dollars between their vehicle's worth and what's owed. But some of those individuals, including myself, have seen differences in value near or over $10,000. Insert the "Arrested Development" I've made a huge mistake meme here.

Edmunds' research also found that the average age of underwater trade-ins reached four years, which isn't the highest it has been; it reached 4.3 years in the first quarter of 2026. But it seems the method of holding out on trading in your car when it's older to avoid negative equity issues is more difficult to achieve, especially if you've financed your car for six to seven years.

Auto debt isn't holding up well either, as CNBC reported in May that Americans owe $1.68 trillion on their cars. That's a 37% increase from where auto debt was back in 2018, a mere $1.23 trillion. The pandemic, vehicle shortages, technology, and inflation have all had a major part to play in the rising costs of vehicles, which unfortunately for most of America, remain a crucial way to get anywhere. With not much offered in alternative transportation, especially in rural areas, Americans may be forced to continue down the indebted path of literally no returns.