How Often Do You Need To Change Differential Fluid?

Let's be honest, the average person has never thought about whether differentials even have fluid. They're not like engines, which require oil changes after about 5,000 to 10,000 miles (or 12,500 if you have pockets deep enough to keep a Mercedes 450SEL 6.9 going). No, differentials are much less demanding. The soonest you'll likely have to change diff fluid is around 30,000 miles, though some of the lead-footed among us might do it every 20,000, just to be safe. Depending on your driving style, how much your gas pedal makes contact with the floorboard, and the manufacturer's service interval recommendations, you might be able to get away with 50,000 to 60,000 miles. You'll even find sources that say you can go up to 100,000 miles before changing your diff fluid, and beyond!

As an example of how much usage can impact how often you have to drain and refill the differential, Ford recommends a 150,000-mile service interval for F-150s. That is, unless you do enjoy copious towing in temps above 70 degrees with lots of throttle, in which case the interval plummets to just 30,000 miles.

If these service requirements come as a shock to you, you're not alone. Car companies have been slowly conditioning us to expect our cars to just plain work, thanks to long fluid change intervals, and have even started using phrases such as "sealed for life." But, just as you don't want to drive 200,000 miles with the same transmission fluid, your differential does deserve some attention.