These 7 4-Cylinder Engines Are Nearly Indestructible
Most of us dream about driving something with an exciting engine — maybe a V10-powered super-wagon or something with a Ferrari engine lurking beneath the hood. Such cars always evoke mental images of high speeds, exotic soundtracks, and zesty downshift-filled weekend trips down idyllic backroads. However, the truth is, many of us don't own or regularly drive cars like this. And even if we did, for many of us, the long-term ownership experience would likely be more stressful than enjoyable thanks to sky-high running and maintenance costs that come with these cars. Instead, the cars many of us actually end up looking for are far more humble, placing reliability and durability ahead of high-output thrills.
If this is your goal, it's always a good idea to opt for something with a tried-and-tested powerplant that's capable of huge mileage without costing an arm and a leg in maintenance. While there are certainly plenty of reliable V8s and straight-sixes out there, the humble four-cylinder remains arguably the safest choice for those seeking near-indestructible durability, and we've picked out seven examples that prove that point.
None of these four-cylinder engines are perfect, but they have all proven capable of going the distance, and some — such as Honda's K20 and Volvo's iconic Redblock B230FT — even invite plenty of performance and tuning potential into the mix, too. For each engine featured, this article will cover popular applications, proof of its durability, and what exactly makes it so indestructible. The engines featured here are listed in no particular order.
Toyota 22R/22R-E
No list of durable four-pots is complete without mention of Toyota's mighty 22R (and fuel-injected 22R-E). The mill has powered a long line of evergreen Toyota models, from hard-working pickups through to striking coupes, the 22R first hit the production floor in 1981, and continued in use well into the mid 1990s. Even today, almost 40 years after the 22R first hit the scene, these Toyota engines enjoy an enviable reputation for going the distance. By now, it is well documented that 22R-powered Toyotas have covered a million miles. What makes it even more impressive is that, reportedly, very little other than routine maintenance is required to keep the 22R ticking happily while those miles are being completed.
It isn't just by luck that Toyota engineers stumbled upon a solid design when crafting the 22R; rather, it was intentionally designed to be an impressively durable lump. The 22R boasts a forged steel crankshaft, cast-iron block, and particularly reserved power output — the most powerful naturally aspirated 22R from the factory produces only 116 horsepower from its 2.4-liter displacement. It also uses a timing chain instead of a belt, and as the '90s dawned, Toyota continued to update the 22R-E's design with new injectors, revised engine maps, and better-performing coolant system components. That said, owners of 22R-powered cars and trucks won't get anywhere particularly fast, but they will get there and back, and that's what attracts enthusiasts to the engine.
Volvo Redblock B230
The Swedes know a thing or two about making a durable car — just check out the highest-mileage car in the world for proof — although the 2.3-liter B230 under the spotlight here is a little newer than the lump featured in Irv Gordon's 3-million-mile P1800. Found most commonly under the hood of Volvo's 240, 740, and 940 models, the B230's lineage actually dates back to 1974, when Volvo first began producing the 2.1-liter B21 engine.
And while all Redblock engines are known durable performers, Volvo introduced several key changes to the recipe during the B230 years — 1985 through 1998 — that enhanced its inherent indestructibility. The first B230 engines looked to meet new emissions regulations and reduce internal friction over the preceding B21 and B23 lumps, although the really important upgrades came in '89. Here, Volvo introduced stronger connecting rods and bearings, an updated oil pump, and then the recipe was further improved in '93 with revised piston oil squirters, and improved overall heat control.
From the factory, these engines were really quite under-stressed, with low horsepower outputs and really impressive cooling systems, so the stress on internal components, seals, and gaskets was minimal. Even the 940 Turbo only ever saw 165 horsepower and 195 lb-ft from its boosted B230, but those happy to exchange a little durability for some enhanced performance will be pleased to hear the B230 is considered capable of being tuned to over 400 horsepower with some tweaks to the rotating assembly.
Honda K24
There are plenty of used Hondas out there with superb reliability, so naturally, there will also be plenty of Honda engines with immense reliability reputations out there too. One of these is the venerable K24 — a 2.4-liter inline-4 that arrived shortly after the K20 for the 2002 model year CR-Vs, before also finding homes in the Accord, Element, and Odyssey for 2003. Over the years, the K24 would be developed and updated, finding its way under many more hoods and becoming well-known for easily lasting over 200,000 miles with just regular maintenance.
But while the K24 certainly deserves a spot in the reliable four-cylinder hall of fame, there are some common issues that long-term owners will need to address for peace of mind. For example, timing chain tensioners are known to wear down and give a distinct rattling noise over time, and the variable timing chain actuator can give a similar cry for help when in need of replacement. U.S.-spec K24Z engines — found in 2007-onward models – are also known to suffer from excessive oil consumption. And while on the topic, the K24 in general is known to occasionally spring oil leaks. Nothing too serious, but weaknesses worth knowing.
But what's also worth knowing is that the K24 was built tough from the factory, which is why tuners love the K24. While other engines may need strengthening in order to reliably support high outputs, it's been well-documented that the K24's factory internals are capable of withstanding up to around 500 horsepower, making it a great base for turbo- or supercharging efforts. As a result of the mill's impressive reliability and penchant for making huge power, we end up with builds like this wild 1,000-horsepower K24-powered Ferrari 308, and for that, we dearly thank Honda's early '00s engineering department.
Honda K20
The K20 is something of a modern legend in the world of engines, first arriving for the 2001 model year and going on to power a wide range of models right up until the modern day. Honda wouldn't have continued to use the K20 for 25 years and counting if it was anything other than a brilliant piece of engineering, so it's certainly deserving of a spot on this list.
When it first debuted, the K20 found itself motivating JDM models such as the Honda Stream – a curiously sleek-looking MPV — alongside more iconic models like the Integra Type R. As time marched on, Honda engineers continued to develop the K20 platform, adapting it to suit a wide variety of models across various markets.
Perhaps the most famous version of the K20 is the K20C1 — the turbocharged variant of this time-tested "four" that powers more recent renditions of the venerable Civic Type R, including all of its U.S.-bound guises. So, this humble inline-4 that originally kicked out 156 hp in a JDM-only minivan is now setting front-wheel-drive records at the Nürburgring under the hood of the FL5 Type R, with more than double the Stream's output and still with a factory-backed warranty. In addition to being properly quick, the K20 is also remarkably durable — this engine is known to easily surpass 200,000 miles with proper maintenance. Its alloy block features a forged crank and cast-iron sleeves, its VTEC system is tried and tested.
Mitsubishi 4G63
Mitsubishi sadly doesn't carry the weight and prestige that it once did, as the once-legendary automaker now dives into Renault's parts bin in search of new metal to sell, rather than developing robust excellence like it once did. The 4G63 is arguably the best example of that excellence, debuting at the very dawn of the 1980s, with durability and indestructibility baked right in. Like other top-class "fours" featured within this list, the 4G63 boasts a cast-iron block in addition to a forged steel crankshaft and connecting rods. Mitsubishi did, however, opt for a timing belt, as opposed to a stronger chain design for the 4G63.
The strength from its iron block and forged internals set the 4G63 up well for turbocharging. The first boosted variant of this 2.0-liter mill appeared already in 1981, and its power later swelled to 250 horsepower and 228 lb-ft of torque under the hood of the first Lancer Evolution in 1992, powered by the 16-valve 4G63T. With its power, this dominant four-pot went on to secure a storied legacy in the World Rally Championship. The 4G63's power continued to grow from there and peaked in the Lancer Evolution VIII MR FQ-400, which pushed 405 hp and 355 lb-ft from the factory. One owner on Reddit who goes by "4RETECH" recently surpassed 450,000 miles in their 4G63T-powered U.S.-spec Evo VIII, demonstrating that the mill isn't just good for big power, but big miles, too.
Volkswagen PD 1.9 TDI
This entry is a little different than the rest, because it's a diesel engine. Most American motorists associate diesel with hugely capable pickup trucks, and while powerful semi-truck engines are certainly worth celebrating, so too is the humble 1.9-liter TDI mill from Volkswagen's back-catalog. It was first introduced back in 1991, and its first calling was to power the Audi 80, with 90 horsepower and 134 lb-ft proving more than up to the task. It was laughably economical, returning 52 mpg (on the WLTP cycle) from the humble front-wheel drive sedan. It then went on to power a huge range of vehicles from beneath the Volkswagen umbrella, including models destined for U.S. shores, like the Jetta and Golf.
Once again, underpinning this engine's success we find cast-iron blocks, and simpler fuel injection systems do without the complications that come with later common-rail type systems. As is the case with some other engines featured here, the 1.9-liter PD engine is a wonderful base to modify, with specialized firms achieving outputs well north of 400 horsepower from the little diesel lump. Not long ago, such outputs were reserved for highly strung sports and supercars, not eco-minded diesels. Enthusiast posts online also show these so-powered cars with hundreds of thousands, and sometimes even north of a million miles on the clock, such as in the case of one owner on Reddit. Dieselgate may have cast a dark shadow over diesel cars, particularly in the U.S., but the evidence would suggest these earlier engines are still some of the most robust around.
Mercedes-Benz M111
German automakers know a thing or two about longevity. Mercedes-Benz's legendary OM617 is widely regarded as one of the most reliable engines of all time. But since it boasts five cylinders instead of four, we're redirecting our attention toward Mercedes' other legendary four-cylinder: the M111. Mercedes began production of the M111 in 1992, with displacements ranging between 1.8 liters and 2.3 liters, but it was placed into retirement 12 years later in 2004. The M111 also boasted a cast-iron block, electronic fuel injection, and a timing chain, and it came in both naturally aspirated and supercharged versions. Outputs for the naturally aspirated versions sat between 120 and 145 horsepower, whereas the supercharged version saw power peak at 195 hp.
Enthusiasts on forums love to boast of the engine's reliability. With those modest outputs, the M111 is far from being the best performer, but it's more than sprightly enough for daily driving, and those low outputs should keep internal stresses nice and low. It might not enjoy the same reputation as some of the other more-celebrated engines on this list, but the M111 is still a proven and capable little engine that can easily take on 200,000 miles plus.