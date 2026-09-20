These 7 4-Cylinder Engines Are Nearly Indestructible

Most of us dream about driving something with an exciting engine — maybe a V10-powered super-wagon or something with a Ferrari engine lurking beneath the hood. Such cars always evoke mental images of high speeds, exotic soundtracks, and zesty downshift-filled weekend trips down idyllic backroads. However, the truth is, many of us don't own or regularly drive cars like this. And even if we did, for many of us, the long-term ownership experience would likely be more stressful than enjoyable thanks to sky-high running and maintenance costs that come with these cars. Instead, the cars many of us actually end up looking for are far more humble, placing reliability and durability ahead of high-output thrills.

If this is your goal, it's always a good idea to opt for something with a tried-and-tested powerplant that's capable of huge mileage without costing an arm and a leg in maintenance. While there are certainly plenty of reliable V8s and straight-sixes out there, the humble four-cylinder remains arguably the safest choice for those seeking near-indestructible durability, and we've picked out seven examples that prove that point.

None of these four-cylinder engines are perfect, but they have all proven capable of going the distance, and some — such as Honda's K20 and Volvo's iconic Redblock B230FT — even invite plenty of performance and tuning potential into the mix, too. For each engine featured, this article will cover popular applications, proof of its durability, and what exactly makes it so indestructible. The engines featured here are listed in no particular order.