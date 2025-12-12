7 Cars Powered By A Ferrari Engine (That Aren't A Ferrari)

The thing about automotive enthusiasts is that most of us are looking for a way to sneak a taste of the best the industry has to offer despite not necessarily having the means to drop six or seven figures on the high-end brand that hung on our bedroom walls in the distant past and/or current present. For some, that means letting the BMW dealer tell them the sweet little lie that "M Sport" and "M Car" are practically synonyms. For others, it might be deciding that an Audi Q8 is the "real" Lamborghini Urus.

Yet it would be reasonable to assume that Ferrari, arguably the gatekeepingest company in the world, might not leave any shortcuts to experiencing that special sauce without shelling out the big bucks. Lucky for us, it turns out that there are indeed a few ways to taste the incomparable experience of a Ferrari engine accessible even to those who browse the DuPont Registry purely for luxury retail escapism and have no firsthand inkling of the allocation formulas that'll unashamedly curtail even those capable of showing up with the dealership's asking price in cash stuffed in a duffel bag riding in last model's front trunk. Or maybe you do and you just happen to think that the V6-powered hybrid Ferrari F80 sounds like ass. Either way, perhaps you'll never know the feeling of screaming down the Autostrada in a blur of Rosso Corsa (aka "resale red"), yet there are still plenty of back doors to the Ferrari experience, no prancing horse required.