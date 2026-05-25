These Are 11 Of The Most Powerful Semi-Truck Engines Ever Built

There is a new power war going on in the semi-truck segment. Swedish giants Volvo and Scania have been exchanging blows for over a decade, while an unlikely contender from Asia is setting new standards in power production. Beyond that, German and American manufacturers aren't standing still by any means, with several firms focused on producing more powerful and more efficient semi-truck engines.

Of course, that doesn't mean the landscape isn't in flux. In 2013, for instance, Europe began phasing in strict Euro VI truck emission regulations, which caused some truck giants to pull the plug on their big 16-liter engines. Some analysts even warned that manufacturers might need to downsize their engine lineups to comply. Yet here we are today, still talking about engines larger than 17 liters that produce north of 700 horsepower and 2,000 pound-feet of torque.

It's those enormous power figures that bring us here today. In this piece, we'll give you a closer look at the most powerful semi-truck engines ever made, focusing on horsepower and torque figures. It will be a fun ride, packed with galactic torque figures, massive displacements, and a lot of tech talk. Enjoy!