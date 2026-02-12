60 Years Ago, The Highest Mileage Car Of All Time Started Its Journey

If you're skeptical about the old saying of "they don't make cars like they used to," consider the latest 2025 Longest-Lasting Study by iSeeCars, which lists auto brands and their respective vehicles that are most likely to reach 250,000 miles. Toyota, despite ranking first, has a 17.8% chance of lasting 250,000 miles — and that industry-leading 17.8% is already 3.7 times better than average. We're not bashing Toyota here; we gushed over the GR Corolla and manual Supra, and those didn't even make it onto the list.

But when it comes to lasting for generations, older cars are the torchbearers of longevity. A 1991 Chevy Silverado racked up over 1,000,000 miles, and a 1963 Plymouth Fury had 1,620,000 miles on the odometer by 1999. That latter feat would've been good enough for the Guinness Book of World Records to take notice, but it fell short when an errant truck ran a red light and totaled the car.

However, none of those came close to former Long Island school teacher Irvin "Irv" Gordon and his gorgeous 1966 Volvo P1800. Gordon purchased a cherry red Volvo P1800 coupe on June 30, 1966. He forked over around $4,150 – what was then equivalent to a year's salary – for his coupe. It clocked 1,500 miles in just two days, and thus began Irv Gordon's record-breaking journey of achieving the highest mileage ever in a road car: 3,260,257 miles.