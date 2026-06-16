7 Used Hondas With Superb Reliability You Don't Want To Ignore

Honda established its reputation for reliability decades ago. Now one of the world's best-known automakers, Honda's first cars didn't hit the scene until the early 1960s. Yet, by the following decade, it was already renowned for building ultra-dependable vehicles. As Motor Trend noted in a 2021 retrospective on the 1978 Accord, "Simple and reliable, that was Honda's unique selling proposition in 1978." Its cars aren't as simple as they used to be, but the other half of that formula remains true.

RepairPal, which bases its reliability ratings on repair orders at thousands of auto shops, says, "The Honda Reliability Rating is 4.0 out of 5.0, which ranks it 1st out of 32 for all car brands." It tallied the average repair costs for Hondas at $428 per year, compared with an industry average of $652. Other sources agree that Honda offers superb dependability. Consumer Reports ranks it number four among all brands for both new car reliability and used car reliability for 2026.

To determine which used Honda models are the most reliable, we're mainly using JD Power's rankings for two reasons. First, the organization generates its ratings by surveying verified car owners after 3 years of ownership, which provides a great barometer for used car buyers to go by. Second, its model reliability histories are broken down by year, going back 2 decades. The overall scores are derived from four separate scores, one of which is labeled "Quality and Reliability," which is what we're interested in here. Any model that scores 81 or higher for reliability receives a rating of "great."