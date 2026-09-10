Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung Is Even More Ridiculous Than An American Will Sound Pronouncing Its Name

The Spezialanfertigung's wider body really looks awesome as hell. Its Panamericana grille is probably the largest, widest, mouthiest one we've yet seen from AMG, even including the recent GT race cars. There are smaller sectioned-off intakes in the corners of the grille, with the carbon-fiber bits wrapping around to the large intakes and canards in the bumper. I love how the two strakes in the hood intake match up with the grille's lines, and how the kinks in each strake align with each other in a slight curve. There are intakes at the outer corners of the headlights, which really emphasizes the extra width.

Those eyeliner vents direct airflow through the wheel arches and out the louvered vents sitting atop the front wheels, which are a particularly nice bit of design. At first you might not notice, but the rear fenders have a noticeable line where the wider section is added on, a nice callback to widebody AMGs of the 1980s. Stacked exhaust tips aside the rear bumper isn't that interesting, but you'll definitely notice the very big rear wing.

Mercedes-AMG

Adjust three fasteners and you can change the front diffuser from Street to Race positioning, the latter of which creates an inverted wing shape that creates a Venturi effect underneath the car; AMG says changes to the cooling system allowed for an almost fully enclosed front underbody, and the flat floor has longitudinal fins to further channel airflow.. The center section of the wing is manually adjustable, and in total the car can generate over 550 pounds of downforce.

If you're a real nerd like me, you'll have noticed that the headlights and taillights have three-pointed stars in them. That's something that will spread to the rest of the lineup when the CLE gets facelifted (and the regular CLE63 gets revealed) in the near future.