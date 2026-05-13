V8-Powered Mercedes-AMG CLE Mythos Will Have An Awesomely Extreme Aero Package

For a few years now we've been seeing spy photos of V8-powered Mercedes-Benz CLE coupe prototypes, test cars for what ostensibly would be a new CLE63. The midsize coupe and cabriolet have until now only been offered with four- and six-cylinder engines, with the top offering being the CLE53, and despite those spy shots we weren't sure if Mercedes would actually be building a V8 CLE. But as the automaker now pivots its powertrain strategy to lean more heavily on hybrids — and V8 engines for the AMG brand — a rip-roaring CLE is finally happening. And it'll be a lot more extreme than the initial prototypes led us to believe.

We saw Mercedes' first official teasers of the new variant in January, when it announced the V8 CLE would be a limited-run model as part of its Mythos series, the second such car after the PureSpeed SL. Now a set of new images gives us a better look at the car, and it looks absolutely nuts.