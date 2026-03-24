New Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Will Be Even More Extreme Than The GT3 Race Car It's Based On

It wasn't until the very end of the first-generation Mercedes-AMG GT's production run that the maniacs in Affalterbach came out with the GT Black Series model, which to this day is still the most intense performance I've experience on a canyon road. CLK GTR aside, the GT Black Series was by far the most extreme road car we had seen from Mercedes in terms of track performance — it's still the third-fastest production car to lap the Nürburgring.

Most people, myself included, would've expected that it would be years before we'd see a new GT Black Series. The second-gen AMG GT has only been out for a couple years, and up until now the most extreme versions are the GT63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid and the GT63 Pro, neither of which are as wild as the old GT R was. We haven't even seen a race car of the new GT yet, as Mercedes has still been running cars based on the old-gen coupe in the GT3 class, which still use the old 6.2-liter V8!

And yet, a new AMG GT Black Series is coming very soon, and unlike the old car, it's genuinely linked to the GT3 race car, serving as the homologation model for it. We saw glimpses of the new GTs in the form of the Track Sport concept last year, but now Mercedes is releasing actually good photos of camouflaged versions of both the GT3 race car (the one with red accents) and the Black Series production car (the one with yellow accents). Maybe even better than the photos is the weird-ass reveal video embedded above. Never change, Mercedes marketing department.