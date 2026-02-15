This Unsuspecting Electric Volvo Crossover Is Rarer Than Any New Supercar
I've never been the kind of car enthusiast who pays much attention to supercars; they're cool and fast, but they're also as rare as hens' teeth and everything about them is too expensive for me to even dream about. I've always preferred the rare, weirdo, funky cars that might not make the average person whip their phone out to take photos, but they do make My People excited. This 2025 Volvo EC40 is one of those cars, but this is lore that very few people, even those who are partial toward weird cars, are likely to know about.
I was writing a blog about how much I love the way the Volvo C40 looks when I reached out to Volvo with some questions regarding the model's history. As it turns out, Volvo had planned to bring the C40's name into alignment with the rest of its electrified crossovers by renaming it the EC40 for the 2025 model year, but the company instead decided against bringing the EC40 to the United States all together. So imagine my surprise when I came across this 2025 Volvo EC40 on Auto Trader. Apparently, my point of contact at Volvo had already ordered five 2025 EC40 Black Editions prior to Volvo's decision to cancel the model, so there are exactly five Volvo EC40s in the United States.
It's not an especially groundbreaking vehicle, but it's a really cool story
If you are unfamiliar, the Volvo EC40 is a rebadged C40 which makes it an electric fastback version of the XC40 compact crossover. The five 2025 EC40s that were brought to the United States are all Black Editions, which means they all have a black-on-black-on-black color scheme.
I'm not a huge fan of the result of the monochromatic color scheme, especially the gloss black wheels, mostly because the EC40s design is so handsome and sharp, which the black paint isn't particularly successful at highlighting. At least it's not actually a totally new vehicle so finding parts and getting repairs shouldn't be any more expensive than a regular C40.
While this 2025 Volvo EC40 may be rarer than any new supercar, it won't turn nearly as many heads, but those who know enough to notice the Black Edition color scheme or the color-matched EC40 badge on the trunk will break their necks to get a second glance. This example is listed for $47,839 in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, has just 8,252 miles on its odometer and it is certified by Volvo. If you're looking for a recklessly niche and rare car, may I present to you one of five 2025 Volvo EC40s in the United States.