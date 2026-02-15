This Unsuspecting Electric Volvo Crossover Is Rarer Than Any New Supercar

I've never been the kind of car enthusiast who pays much attention to supercars; they're cool and fast, but they're also as rare as hens' teeth and everything about them is too expensive for me to even dream about. I've always preferred the rare, weirdo, funky cars that might not make the average person whip their phone out to take photos, but they do make My People excited. This 2025 Volvo EC40 is one of those cars, but this is lore that very few people, even those who are partial toward weird cars, are likely to know about.

I was writing a blog about how much I love the way the Volvo C40 looks when I reached out to Volvo with some questions regarding the model's history. As it turns out, Volvo had planned to bring the C40's name into alignment with the rest of its electrified crossovers by renaming it the EC40 for the 2025 model year, but the company instead decided against bringing the EC40 to the United States all together. So imagine my surprise when I came across this 2025 Volvo EC40 on Auto Trader. Apparently, my point of contact at Volvo had already ordered five 2025 EC40 Black Editions prior to Volvo's decision to cancel the model, so there are exactly five Volvo EC40s in the United States.