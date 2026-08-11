2026 Volvo XC40 Is The Subcompact Luxury Crossover For Folks Who Don't Want Their Car To Feel Small

It bears repeating how impressed I was with the solidity of the door slam when I first stepped into the XC40 and shut the door. I really felt safely ensconced in the car, which is not necessarily a given in the subcompact crossover world. Its tall, upright shape contributes to a cabin environment that feels airy and spacious, and that's proven by the supremely usable trunk that offers 20.1 cubic feet of extremely functional space. The front seats don't skimp on comfort like many other entry level models do, and this all comes together to make the little XC40 feel like a bigger, more substantial car.

Sadly Volvo no longer offers the wacky orange interior color option that the XC40 debuted with, and my press car's Blond leather interior felt a bit uninspiring. It was still riddled with thoughtful touches, like the massive carpet-lined door pockets, Volvo's crystal shifter, and big vertical air vents. I also loved sitting in the roomy and supportive front seats, as well as using the physical buttons on the steering wheel that were mercifully matte-finished and deliciously clicky when pressed.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

Unfortunately, the 9-inch vertically oriented touchscreen infotainment system looked and felt behind the times despite having a handy dandy physical home button. I experienced one glitch that lasted the entire time I had the car: I'd tap the Sirius XM icon, which opened the satellite radio menu, but only for a brief second. Then it would close Sirius and the icon would disappear from the menu bar for a moment before reappearing, and the issue was instantly repeatable. The 12.3-inch digital driver's display was very minimalist and dark, but it offers limited customization, especially when compared to its competition like the freshly redesigned Audi Q3 and the BMW X1, but it felt pleasantly simple.

I am a certified hater of in-screen climate controls, which earned the XC40 a demerit in my eyes. Additionally, the 360-degree camera view was so warped and the image was so poorly stitched together that nearby obstacles seemed to appear out of thin air. There's no wireless phone mirroring, which contributed to its dated feel. You've got to plug your phone in to use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The Harman Kardon Premium Sound system provided great sound quality but didn't get very loud, and Volvo's other cars are offered with such exceptional stereos that I expected a bit more from the XC40's system.