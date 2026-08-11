2026 Volvo XC40 Is The Subcompact Luxury Crossover For Folks Who Don't Want Their Car To Feel Small
Now, I know what you're thinking. Yes, this Volvo XC40 is vastly the same as it was when the model debuted in 2019, but that's not a bad thing. In a sea of subcompact luxury crossovers that try to be overly sporty or overly glitzy, the Volvo XC40 has quietly soldiered on as the low-key option for sensible folks with a penchant for the finer things in life.
The doors shut with a reassuringly solid thud, the elevated seating position puts you eye-level with much larger SUVs, and the taut ride makes the whole package feel extremely substantial, especially for such a small vehicle. Looks are subjective, but I think the XC40 is still chic, cool and understated in a segment full of overstyled, trend-chasing crossovers. If you're in the market for a small luxe crossover, don't be fooled into discounting the XC40 due to its age, because I think it remains one of the nicer choices in this class.
Full disclosure: Volvo loaned me this 2026 XC40 B5 Ultra with a full tank of gas to live with for a week and use as my daily driver.
It's an old platform
Since its 2019 debut the XC40 hasn't had any especially significant updates, aside from a switch from Volvo's twin-charged engines to its newer mild-hybrid turbocharged motors that came along with minute styling tweaks in 2023. Changes are few for 2026, limited to the return of the base XC40 B4 front-wheel-drive model, which is available in both entry-level Core and mid-range Plus trim levels. Core XC40s now get standard adaptive cruise control and front and rear parking sensors. The Plus trim also gets standard adaptive cruise, and the top Ultra trim level gains a Black Edition with black exterior details. The Bright exterior theme is no longer offered, sorry chrome fans.
With that out of the way, my test car was an all-wheel-drive 2026 XC40 B5 Ultra with two extra-cost options: the $550 climate package that adds heated outboard rear seats and a heated steering wheel, as well as a set of 21-inch black alloy wheels that cost an absurd $3,945. I say skip the wheels since they don't look anywhere near special enough to cost almost four grand. Those options brought the total price of my test car up to $57,040, including $1,295 destination. That's a lot of dough for a subcompact.
I think the mid-trim XC40 B5 Core is the sweet spot at a more reasonable starting price of $48,695, and if you don't care about all-wheel drive or punchy power, opting for the B4 drivetrain and its 194 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque saves you a further $3,400.
Plenty peppy but not fun, not that it really matters
The turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 under the svelte hood of B5 trims sends 247 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Over the course of my week-long press loan, I drove in an array of scenarios including highway driving, canyon carving, and the urban slog, and I found the drivetrain to be plenty peppy. In fact, its 0-to-60 time of 6.1-seconds felt downright quick in a straight line, but when the road gets twisty it's not especially eager to dance. As with most modern Volvos, the XC40 prioritizes luxury and comfort over a sporty driving experience — Volvo even took away Sport mode because its owners never really used it.
When I brake torqued it, though, the powertrain livened up a fair bit, and even emitted some rowdy DSG-style farts when the automatic handed the baton off to the next cog. The steering had a weird combination of being light and numb but also quite quick and eager, which was a boon at parking-lot speeds. When combined with the XC40's tall stature, though, quick steering maneuvers made it feel top-heavy and caused a lot of head-tossing. The solution? Slow down, and things settle down nicely.
The XC40 thoroughly succeeded at providing a luxurious driving experience, with a hushed cabin even at highway speeds, a taut-yet-composed ride, effortless inputs, and that overarching feeling of solidity that you don't get from many other brands. Its driving position is very high and commanding despite its tiny size, too. Volvo's Pilot Assist adaptive cruise control worked well, especially in stop-and-go traffic where some cars can feel too eager or too lazy, but the XC40 struck a natural-feeling Goldilocks balance.
I didn't put the XC40 through any serious off-road trials, but I did find myself in a big dirt lot. When I engaged Off-Road mode, the car's only drive mode option, it let me sling the tail around a fair amount before stability control kicked in.
The interior feels great, but the tech is dated
It bears repeating how impressed I was with the solidity of the door slam when I first stepped into the XC40 and shut the door. I really felt safely ensconced in the car, which is not necessarily a given in the subcompact crossover world. Its tall, upright shape contributes to a cabin environment that feels airy and spacious, and that's proven by the supremely usable trunk that offers 20.1 cubic feet of extremely functional space. The front seats don't skimp on comfort like many other entry level models do, and this all comes together to make the little XC40 feel like a bigger, more substantial car.
Sadly Volvo no longer offers the wacky orange interior color option that the XC40 debuted with, and my press car's Blond leather interior felt a bit uninspiring. It was still riddled with thoughtful touches, like the massive carpet-lined door pockets, Volvo's crystal shifter, and big vertical air vents. I also loved sitting in the roomy and supportive front seats, as well as using the physical buttons on the steering wheel that were mercifully matte-finished and deliciously clicky when pressed.
Unfortunately, the 9-inch vertically oriented touchscreen infotainment system looked and felt behind the times despite having a handy dandy physical home button. I experienced one glitch that lasted the entire time I had the car: I'd tap the Sirius XM icon, which opened the satellite radio menu, but only for a brief second. Then it would close Sirius and the icon would disappear from the menu bar for a moment before reappearing, and the issue was instantly repeatable. The 12.3-inch digital driver's display was very minimalist and dark, but it offers limited customization, especially when compared to its competition like the freshly redesigned Audi Q3 and the BMW X1, but it felt pleasantly simple.
I am a certified hater of in-screen climate controls, which earned the XC40 a demerit in my eyes. Additionally, the 360-degree camera view was so warped and the image was so poorly stitched together that nearby obstacles seemed to appear out of thin air. There's no wireless phone mirroring, which contributed to its dated feel. You've got to plug your phone in to use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The Harman Kardon Premium Sound system provided great sound quality but didn't get very loud, and Volvo's other cars are offered with such exceptional stereos that I expected a bit more from the XC40's system.
Despite its flaws, I really enjoyed my week with the XC40
I've spent a while ragging on the XC40, but I really enjoyed my time with the sensible Swede. There was a certain sense of familiarity to it, given that it's been around for so long, but in contrast to so many modern cars that try to be 10 different things all at once, the XC40 felt refreshingly honest.
It wasn't trying to be a sports car or a rough-and-tumble off-roader, it just felt like a peppy and solid luxury crossover. Sure the tech felt outdated, but I also think a lot of the more advanced infotainment systems can be overwhelming, where Volvo's system never felt that way. I attribute that to the fact that you don't feel obligated to dig through the screen to change drive mode settings or fiddle with oodles of optional features that would be more at home on a child's padded tablet than attached to a car.
I think the 2026 Volvo XC40 is the perfect SUV for the discerning consumer who wants a subcompact vehicle but doesn't want it to feel small, cheap, or overcomplicated. Its upright shape, high driving position, solid structure, sprightly power and indulgent interior come together to form a rather unique and likeable offering in the modern automotive market.