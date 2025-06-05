Volvo's Latest Seatbelts Customize Their Protection Based On Crash Severity And Occupant Size And Weight

In and around Volvo's hometown of Gothenberg, Sweden, the carmaker has a team of "crash scene investigators" who quickly report to the scene of any crash involving a Volvo to investigate every possible variable involved in the crash. Since 1970 the Volvo Car Accident Research Team as it's formally named, has collected and analyzed extensive crash data from about 30-to-50 real-life accidents each year around Gothenburg to inform future Volvo Cars safety innovations, including the multi-adaptive safety belt.

Modern seatbelts use load limiters that limit how much force they apply on the occupant's body during a crash based on a maximum of three load profiles, but the new multi-adaptive belts enable 11 different load-limiting profiles while being just 7 mm wider than a regular pretensioner to better accommodate a wider array of body types and accident types. Volvo used the real-world data collected by its Car Accident Research Team to inform the engineering process for this new multi-adjustable seatbelt design, which aims to minimize injuries caused by suboptimal seatbelt forces. In order to do so, the new seatbelts instantly consider data from several different sensors and cameras inside and outside the car, though since Volvo is introducing the belt on the yet-to-be-unveiled EX60, it will not share exactly what kind of sensors the system uses just yet.

The driver monitor camera and other interior sensors will instantly monitor everything about the occupant, and when combined with exterior cameras and sensors, they tell the seatbelt which load profile will be the most appropriate to use to secure unique occupants in the safest way possible for unique crash scenarios. The belts can receive over-the-air updates to continuously improve their abilities as Volvo's Car Accident Research Team collects more real-world crash data. Other details about Volvo's latest safety innovations are slim since it debuts on a vehicle that hasn't been released yet, but we will update you with specifics as soon as possible.