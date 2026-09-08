5 Of The Best-Selling Hybrid Cars Ranked By MPG

If skyrocketing fuel costs have got you down but you aren't quite ready to go full EV yet, hybrids are a middle ground that a whole lot of people have landed on. It's a hugely popular segment of vehicles as evidenced by the fact that many of the best-selling non-pickup truck vehicles in the U.S. are either hybrid-only or best enjoyed as a hybrid. Several pickup trucks have even made the leap to hybrid power.

To give you a quick and dirty overview on which of today's best-selling hybrid models get the absolute best fuel economy, we've ranked five of today's most popular cars that use both electricity and gas by their official mpg figures as tested by the EPA. For reference, we judged popularity by U.S. sales figures over the first half of 2026, and fuel efficiency is judged by these vehicles' combined mpg number in its most basic, front-drive (and often most efficient) form. Spoiler alert: It's mostly Toyotas.