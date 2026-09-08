5 Of The Best-Selling Hybrid Cars Ranked By MPG
If skyrocketing fuel costs have got you down but you aren't quite ready to go full EV yet, hybrids are a middle ground that a whole lot of people have landed on. It's a hugely popular segment of vehicles as evidenced by the fact that many of the best-selling non-pickup truck vehicles in the U.S. are either hybrid-only or best enjoyed as a hybrid. Several pickup trucks have even made the leap to hybrid power.
To give you a quick and dirty overview on which of today's best-selling hybrid models get the absolute best fuel economy, we've ranked five of today's most popular cars that use both electricity and gas by their official mpg figures as tested by the EPA. For reference, we judged popularity by U.S. sales figures over the first half of 2026, and fuel efficiency is judged by these vehicles' combined mpg number in its most basic, front-drive (and often most efficient) form. Spoiler alert: It's mostly Toyotas.
5. Toyota Sienna - 36 mpg
The Toyota Sienna may only have come in fifth on this list, but the fact that it makes an appearance at all deserves applause given its size, weight, and utility. As of this generation that debuted for the 2021 model year, Toyota's minivan is hybrid-only. And Toyota sold 55,248 of these in the first half of 2026.
In base front-wheel-drive form, it's EPA-rated for 36 mpg city, 36 highway, 36 combined, but that drops slightly to 35 city, 36 highway, 35 combined if you opt for all-wheel drive via an additional electric motor on the rear axle. The Sienna uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, combining with the hybrid motors to deliver 245 total horsepower.
Being a minivan, it'll seat up to eight, probably fit that adult-size bicycle in the back standing up, and generally be a whole lot more practical than that SUV you were eyeing instead for everyday use cases. The tradeoff, of course, is having to be seen driving a minivan, and not everyone thinks they're as cool as we do. The 2026 Toyota Sienna starts at $42,015 (including a $1,595 destination fee).
4. Hyundai Tucson Hybrid - 38 mpg
Coming in fourth is the Hyundai Tucson. Hyundai doesn't break down Hybrid vs gas Tucson sales in its publicly available sales data, but it sold 117,612 of these overall in the first six months of 2026, and we're going to go ahead and assume that a significant chunk of those were Hybrids.
The Tucson Hybrid is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 178 horsepower on its own, but adding electricity results in 231 hp of total system output. That most efficient version of the Tucson is the Blue trim, which is rated for 38 mpg city, 38 highway, and 38 combined by the EPA.
One thing to know about the Tucson is that Hyundai has already unveiled a wild-looking all-new version for 2027, so perhaps hold off if you'd like the latest and greatest in fuel-efficient Hyundai compact crossovers. If you don't want to wait, though, the 2026 Hyundai Tucson can be had for as little as $32,950 for the basic Hybrid SE (it's rated at 36 mpg combined).
3. Honda CR-V Hybrid - 40 mpg
In third is one of only two non-Toyotas on this list: the Honda CR-V Hybrid. Unlike its Toyota rival (you'll see that one real soon), the current CR-V is still made as a hybrid or a gas-only car. Even so, CR-V Hybrid sales hit 124,017 units in the first half of 2026. (Overall CR-V sales were a chart-topping 226,114, making it the third best-selling nameplate overall and the best-selling car in the country that isn't a full-size pickup truck.)
In its most efficient front-wheel-drive Hybrid form, the Honda CR-V gets 43 mpg city, 36 highway, and 40 combined. This trails its main Toyota competitor by 3 mpg combined, but beats the Hyundai equivalent by 2 mpg.
Even setting economy and wild popularity aside, the CR-V Hybrid is arguably one of the best family cars you can get by any standard. Honda's reputation for reliability may not be quite as legendary as Toyota's, but this car drives better than the RAV4 and has an interior that's frankly nicer to be in. Whether that's worth the 3-mpg tradeoff is for you to decide. The base MSRP for a 2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid is $37,080.
2. Toyota RAV4 - 43 mpg
Coming in second place is one of the most popular SUVs of all time, the Toyota RAV4. This year's new-gen RAV4 is a hybrid-only vehicle. Technically, it's available as a regular hybrid or a plug-in hybrid, but the standard hybrid model is what we're concerned with here. It uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired to your choice of either one or two electric motors. The front-drive RAV4 makes 226 total horsepower while the all-wheel-drive model gets 236.
Stick with the FWD RAV4 for the best mpg figures: the single-e-motor RAV4s (any trim) are rated for an impressive 47 mpg city, 40 highway, 43 combined. In the first six months of 2026, Toyota sold 118,016 RAV4 Hybrids, and when you lump in the non-hybrid's sales (read: Toyota was still selling a few last-gen RAV4s in that time period), the RAV4 is the country's eighth best-selling vehicle overall.
After a first drive, we found the new sixth-gen RAV4 to be an overall improvement over the old one. It arguably looks nicer inside and out, drives better, has more tech, and, most importantly perhaps, hybrid powertrains that deliver efficiency better than ever. The 2026 Toyota RAV4 has a starting price of $33,495.
1. Toyota Camry - 51 mpg
As of the 2025 model year, the Toyota Camry is offered exclusively as a hybrid. Toyota sold a whopping 179,033 Camry Hybrids in the first half of 2026, and the model ranks as the fifth bestselling vehicle in the country overall.
Under the hood sits a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 184 horsepower, but it's joined by a hybrid electric motor that ups total system power to 225 horses (basically the same as the RAV4). Go for the all-wheel-drive model, and a rear electric motor makes that 232 total hp. Stick with front-drive if max economy is what you're after because with just two wheels driven, the Camry LE gets 52 mpg city, 49 highway, and 51 combined — industry-leading economy in a body that's lighter and lower than its crossover siblings is hard to beat.
When we reviewed the Nightshade model, we vouched for its "great gas mileage" and found it to be the "smart, affordable, and sensible choice" it's arguably always been. The 2027 Toyota Camry starts at $30,995.