Passenger Screens Are Causing Drivers Tech Headaches As Over A Third Of Buyers Never Bother To Use Them

When I'm riding shotgun in a luxury car, there are few things I like more than a dedicated passenger screen. Yes, I'm aware the main infotainment screen is a few inches to the left, but they allow me (or whoever is sitting in the passenger seat) to control vehicle functions while looking straight ahead — beating my greatest nemesis: motion sickness. They also enable the center infotainment screen to be angled more toward the driver. To me, that's a win-win, but for a great many vehicle owners, the benefits do not outweigh the drawbacks.

It's not just luxury cars, either. Passenger screens are becoming increasingly common in regular-degular vehicles, as well, but even as their ubiquity rises, a new study from JD Power that surveyed 68,084 2026 model-year vehicle owners suggests that a chunk of buyers aren't finding these screens to be nearly as popular or useful as automakers were hoping for. Apparently, 35% of folks who have a vehicle with a passenger screen say they've never even tried to use it, and just 6% say they use the screen every time they drive. I suppose this plays into the idea that people are actively afraid of their cars and the features they have. This is according to the analytics company's Tech Experience Index.

Aside from that general fear, there are also functional issues buyers have had to contend with. JD Power's survey found that even when owners do use their passenger screen (I assume they're not the ones using it; their passengers are), they often run into issues. For every 100 vehicles with a passenger screen, there are 21.3 problems tied to the passenger screen, which seems less than ideal.