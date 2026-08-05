Porsche's Track Experience School At Laguna Seca Is More Than Worth The Splurge

But before we actually started going fast, we spent a few laps taking it slow and learning the track. No one in my group had driven Laguna Seca before, and walking around the track as a spectator or even doing a ridealong really doesn't give you the full idea of what it's like to do it yourself. (That's especially true for me, as my sole on-track experience at Laguna until this was riding shotgun in a 718 GT4 RS with Timo Berhnard at the wheel, and I'm not exactly gonna be able to match his pace.) We learned the proper braking zones and turn-in points, where to focus your eyes in critical sections like the Corkscrew and the main straight, and how intensely to attack certain corners. Porsche set up small cones at the corner entries, exits, and apexes, plus a few markers for braking zones. My thousands of virtual laps raced on Laguna Seca in video games may have cemented a memory of the track layout and turn order in my brain, but actually being behind the wheel, I was tackling it with totally fresh eyes.

Those couple of scouting laps were helpful for sure, especially because once they were done we immediately picked up the pace and put the hammer down. The Carrera S' 473 horsepower were plenty for my first time on a new-to-me track, and even with stability and traction control kept on (that's a Porsche mandate, lest ye go without insurance and risk a hefty bill) the 911 was playful enough to shimmy around in corners. Porsche's PDK 8-speed automatic is perfect enough that I never felt the need to use the paddles myself, either.

Porsche

Yes, driving the Corkscrew is a singular experience, and absolutely terrifying at first. Coming to the top of the hill towards turn 8 we hit speeds of over 110 mph even on early laps, and the ideal braking point doesn't come until right as you're cresting the blind hill. It's a sharp left turn down, where you've got to focus your eyes on a tree to properly line up the car, and before you can process that motion it's time for a sharp right to accelerate through the turn. There's a lot to get right, and it's a lot to process in a very brief amount of time. And that 59-foot drop in elevation is no joke.

It's a corner I kept having to force myself to push even harder into, as my brain and body both kept telling me to back off so I wasn't braking late enough or taking the apex tightly enough. But after the first handful of laps, somehow the Corkscrew became pretty easy to deal with, and really damn fun. It's hard not to grin and laugh while going through it — as long as you can stop yourself from concentrating so hard that you make a strange, embarrassing face, the main reason I won't be posting any of my in-car video — and the thrill of feeling my stomach drop and the 911 hunker down never got old.