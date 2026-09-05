7 Pontiac Models That Showed The Brand Still Had The Goods In The 2000s

GM has killed many car brands, but the discontinuation of Pontiac in 2010 was perhaps the most heartbreaking. After all, Pontiac was General Motors' enthusiast brand that gave us so many drool-worthy performance machines over the decades, and crucially, at lower prices than the competition. Heck, Pontiacs often were even cheaper than Chevys, without sacrificing performance or driving fun.

Unfortunately, it's precisely those traits that ultimately killed the brand. Pontiac was unprofitable, and how the brand handled its last decade of existence didn't help. Yes, the 2000s gave us some of the wildest enthusiast Pontiacs, but these cars usually don't sell in the millions and are hardly profitable. As much as it stings, if you want to turn a profit, you need SUVs in your lineup. And at the beginning of the 2000s, instead of attracting buyers with a boring, run-of-the-mill SUV, Pontiac was giving them nightmares with the Aztek, one of the ugliest vehicles ever made.

But don't worry, this is the last time we mention Pontiac's infamous SUV. From now on, we'll focus only on cars that showed Pontiac had the goods in the 2000s, which in our dictionary neatly translates to "fun machines." Think Yamaha-tuned utility hatchbacks, front-wheel-drive V8 experiments, gorgeous roadsters, and tire-shredding Australian imports. Tempted? Let's have a closer look!