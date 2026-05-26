Why The LS-Series Is Still Such A Popular Choice For An Engine Swap

Wind the clock back a decade, and asking why the LS remained the default swap choice would have been a pointless question. The answer was obvious — engines were cheap, plentiful, aftermarket support was huge, and detailed build threads were out there for DIYers to follow. For reliable V8 power on a realistic budget, the LS was the obvious answer. The question posed by our headline is nevertheless a valid one, though.

Yes, the above facts are still true, but developments over the last decade warrant reconsideration. The last factory LS-powered car — the SS (and various Holden products) — rolled off of the production line back in 2017, officially marking the end of an era for GM's mighty LS small-block. Furthermore, Chevrolet Performance has started to discontinue some LS crate engine options too, such as GM's iconic LS7 and LS9 long block. It's clear the platform is losing relevancy; GM is moving on, and that could be taken as a sign that the aftermarket world will soon follow suit.

Still, the LS dominates the swap world. The main reasons why it still prevails are its accessibility, dependability, versatility, power potential, and the fact LS swaps are relatively DIY-friendly. Regardless of where the auto industry moves next, that means the LS will likely stay the swap of choice for some time to come.