Why The LS-Series Is Still Such A Popular Choice For An Engine Swap
Wind the clock back a decade, and asking why the LS remained the default swap choice would have been a pointless question. The answer was obvious — engines were cheap, plentiful, aftermarket support was huge, and detailed build threads were out there for DIYers to follow. For reliable V8 power on a realistic budget, the LS was the obvious answer. The question posed by our headline is nevertheless a valid one, though.
Yes, the above facts are still true, but developments over the last decade warrant reconsideration. The last factory LS-powered car — the SS (and various Holden products) — rolled off of the production line back in 2017, officially marking the end of an era for GM's mighty LS small-block. Furthermore, Chevrolet Performance has started to discontinue some LS crate engine options too, such as GM's iconic LS7 and LS9 long block. It's clear the platform is losing relevancy; GM is moving on, and that could be taken as a sign that the aftermarket world will soon follow suit.
Still, the LS dominates the swap world. The main reasons why it still prevails are its accessibility, dependability, versatility, power potential, and the fact LS swaps are relatively DIY-friendly. Regardless of where the auto industry moves next, that means the LS will likely stay the swap of choice for some time to come.
LS engines are a known and reliable entity
Regardless of how easy or simple an engine swap might seem to be, it's still an awful lot of work. Dragging the old engine out, installing and correctly mounting the new engine, wiring everything up, and then ensuring all the ancillaries work alongside it is no walk in the park. And what a shame it would be to go through all that trouble just to drop something in that's going to be causing problems and headaches.
This is why the LS remains such a popular swap. Having powered dozens of GM models, and been the subject of many a swap, its reputation as a reliable and durable unit is well documented. We asked our readers what they thought the best production engines of all time were, and the LS stood out for providing cheap and reliable power to dozens of models. Numerous outlets and enthusiasts on forums have agreed over the years, regularly citing examples that have covered 250,000 miles or more. The LS owes much of its durability to its robust design — including 6-bolt main caps on some variants.
You might be bored of LS swaps by now, but when it's your own money on the line, picking something that's actually going to work after installation probably matters more than standing out.
Options galore
Another appealing aspect of the LS engine family is that it is indeed a family, and not just one or two slightly different variations. Many LS engines use a pushrod design and feature aluminum cylinder heads, but their variations are a huge part of their appeal in the engine-swapping world.
Smaller capacity variants, such as the 4.8L and 5.3L LS engines are the cheapest, and therefore ideal for those who are working on a budget build. These kick out between 275 and 300 horsepower, depending on the variant. Other variants, such as the LS9, are not so commonplace. Supercharged from the factory, the LS9 kicks out 638 horsepower from its 6.2 liters of capacity, making it perfect for DIY engine swappers chasing higher power figures. Bigger LS engines do exist, chiefly the 7.0L LS7, which was based upon the Le Mans-competing Corvette C5-R engine.
Then there are oddballs like the LS4. This LS is a transverse unit designed for front-wheel drive applications. Because of this versatility, there is an LS engine out there for virtually every car. Someone even crammed an LS4 into the back of a Geo Metro, which perfectly demonstrates the LS family's wide appeal.
Huge power outputs are possible
Reliability and accessibility are great, but more often than not the real attraction of engine-swapping a project car is the possibility of netting power outputs notably north of what the stock engine can handle — and that's where the LS really shines.
There has been no shortage of LS-swapped cars. Some popular models to receive the treatment include the Nissan 240SX, first- and second-gen Miatas, and older BMWs — think E36 and E46 generation 3 Series models. These are all cars that boast powertrains which are frequently tweaked for more output, but seldom does such tweaking match what an LS can offer. See, tuning a Miata's four-pot or a BMW's inline-six to LS-rivaling performance could take an awful lot of money, which makes swapping a cheap LS in there all that much more tempting. A simple 5.3L LS in a Miata immediately delivers figures close to three times those of the factory engine, hence the appeal.
As for engine-swappers after seriously high power, the LS is just as capable here too. Crate engines such as the boost-ready LSX376-B15 and the factory-supercharged LS9 can both be pushed past 1,000 horsepower. So regardless of the numbers being chased, the LS family can deliver everything from 300-horse Miata swaps to Bugatti-level builds, and that sort of power potential is what keeps enthusiasts coming back for more.
LS engines are cheap and accessible
Of course, to be a popular engine swap choice, the engine in question needs to actually be affordable. To dampen the spirits of any hopeful bargain hunters, the greatest LS engines — such as the LS9, LS7, and LSX line– are out of reach for most. Factor between $15,000 and $20,000 for any of them as a rough estimate, and you won't be far off.
However, lesser LS engines than can simply be pulled from the junkyard are available for a whole lot less. Those 275- and 300-horse 4.8L and 5.3L variants can be scored for $1,000 or less, which enables enthusiastic DIYers to get real bang for their buck. With such a huge and varied selection of GM models taking motivation from LS engines when new, there should be no difficulty in finding a cheap example for anyone in the States.
Sure, modern engines such as BMW's B58 or any number of hot AMG-tuned V8 lumps might make for tempting engine swap candidates, but as desirable as they are, such engines just aren't as cheap or accessible as the humble LS range. And it is exactly this accessibility that has kept the LS range so relevant for so long.
Aftermarket support amplifies the appeal
It can be exciting to work through the challenges posed by a unique project, for some at least. Many others may just want a nice straightforward engine swap to sink their teeth into, and the LS provides exactly this. Not only are there build threads available online which walk DIYers through every step of the process, but there is also a huge aftermarket community for LS swap parts and services.
From engine brackets to wiring looms, headers, and radiators, if there's a part anyone needs to complete an LS swap in anything, chances are somebody either makes it, or could make it. Some outlets, like the Hedman Performance Group, even provide "swap-in-a-box" kits, which include a smattering of goodies and instruction on how to fit them, simplifying the whole process.
The real appeal from this standpoint, though, is that DIYers tackling the swap rarely need to reinvent the wheel when swapping in an LS. If they hit a problem, the chances are someone has hit that same problem before, a part has been made to sidestep the issue, and the whole process has been documented online. It's still a challenge to engine-swap a car, for sure, but following a well-trodden path such as using an LS engine at least takes some of the guesswork out of things.