This Manual Pontiac G8 GXP Says It's Time To Put Your Enthusiast Money Where Your Enthusiast Mouth Is

Despite so many automakers killing off their sedans in the U.S., Cadillac will still happily sell you a rear-wheel drive sport sedan with a manual transmission. But what if you don't have six figures to spend on the incredible CT5-V Blackwing? Well, luckily for you, Cars & Bids has an alternative that every single enthusiast has said they wish they could buy again — a 2009 Pontiac G8 GXP with a manual transmission. Time to put your enthusiast money where your enthusiast mouth is and buy this thing.

We're talking about a rear-wheel drive American sport sedan with a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 that makes 415 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. Oh, and you also get Brembo brakes and a limited-slip differential. It's basically perfect. Sure, it'll be annoying to have to remove the stripes on the fenders, but other than that, what is there to dislike? Some might say the interior, but these days, those cheap materials are a small price to pay for actual knobs and buttons, plus zero giant screens. A volume knob is pretty much a luxury item.

Over the years, it's received a handful of modifications, but other than the fender stripes, they all seem tasteful enough: just a Pedders suspension, Corsa Performance exhaust, Tremec transmission out of a Camaro SS, Chevrolet SS wheels and a few other smaller things. Also, it has 121,000 miles on it, so it definitely hasn't been babied. You can drive this thing to your heart's content without ever once worrying about extra miles hurting its value. It may be rare, but it isn't a collector's item. This G8 GXP is meant to be driven.