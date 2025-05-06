This Manual Pontiac G8 GXP Says It's Time To Put Your Enthusiast Money Where Your Enthusiast Mouth Is
Despite so many automakers killing off their sedans in the U.S., Cadillac will still happily sell you a rear-wheel drive sport sedan with a manual transmission. But what if you don't have six figures to spend on the incredible CT5-V Blackwing? Well, luckily for you, Cars & Bids has an alternative that every single enthusiast has said they wish they could buy again — a 2009 Pontiac G8 GXP with a manual transmission. Time to put your enthusiast money where your enthusiast mouth is and buy this thing.
We're talking about a rear-wheel drive American sport sedan with a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 that makes 415 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. Oh, and you also get Brembo brakes and a limited-slip differential. It's basically perfect. Sure, it'll be annoying to have to remove the stripes on the fenders, but other than that, what is there to dislike? Some might say the interior, but these days, those cheap materials are a small price to pay for actual knobs and buttons, plus zero giant screens. A volume knob is pretty much a luxury item.
Over the years, it's received a handful of modifications, but other than the fender stripes, they all seem tasteful enough: just a Pedders suspension, Corsa Performance exhaust, Tremec transmission out of a Camaro SS, Chevrolet SS wheels and a few other smaller things. Also, it has 121,000 miles on it, so it definitely hasn't been babied. You can drive this thing to your heart's content without ever once worrying about extra miles hurting its value. It may be rare, but it isn't a collector's item. This G8 GXP is meant to be driven.
One rare Pontiac
Almost every time the G8 GXP comes up, someone inevitably claims they aren't actually that rare, and they're all over Facebook Marketplace for way less than the GXP in question. If they aren't just straight-up lying, they're confusing the G8 GT with the G8 GXP because the former is much more common and also cheaper. Pontiac didn't even build 2,000 G8 GXPs, making this particular car pretty darn rare. You can find cars with smaller production runs, sure, but let's not pretend roughly 1,800 G8 GXPs is a lot.
That does mean the winning bid won't be truly cheap, but the high mileage and modifications will also scare off the collectors, meaning you can swoop in and buy this rare, LS3-powered Pontiac for a lot less than would otherwise be possible. How much less? Well, it'll be at least $10,101, which is the current high bid at the time of writing, but that's with three days left on the auction. The only downside is that the seller insisted on a reserve, and who knows how high that's been set.
Still, it's not like E39 M5s don't go for serious money these days, and this is basically a rarer, modern E39 M5 with a cooling system that won't disintegrate and window regulators that won't constantly need to be replaced. It's everything you could possibly want out of a sport sedan, and there's really no reason not to buy it. I mean, sure, the economy is in chaos, and no one knows what even the next few months will look like, but whatever happens, I bet you'll be a whole lot happier with a 415 hp (or more!) American V8 and a six-speed manual transmission sending that power to those rear wheels.
If nothing else, do it for America.