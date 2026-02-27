This $110,000 Lotus Elise Makes Everything Lighter, Including Your Wallet

Every day we wake up to a new and exciting way to spend a whole bunch of money on an old "reimagined" car. Most of the time, these are just exercises in rich guys flexing on each other. But sometimes there's someone doing something unique enough to deserve a little attention, and maybe creating something worth the spend. InoKinetic's new Lotus Elise 111RS is fast and friendly without resorting to massive horsepower increases and giant sticky tires. Instead, this car takes the Lotus philosophy to its limits, staying as light as possible. When the car weighs just a smidge over 2,000 pounds, you don't need much power to make it go.

You'll be forgiven if you've never heard of InoKinetic, but the company is well known in Lotus circles for building track- and racing-focused components for the Elise and Exige. The company wanted to build the ultimate driver's grade street-going Elise, and the result is this $75,000 upgrade package. For that money, you get a Mountune-built 275-horsepower supercharged Toyota 2ZZ engine, upgraded suspension, brakes, shifter, exhaust, revamped gearbox, and more. Every mechanical component is modified to fit InoKinetic's vision, and the entire car is rebuilt to drive brand new. The company calls the finished car "the ultimate analog sports car."

A car reviewer who has driven basically everything on the planet, Matt Farah of The Smoking Tire, had this to say about the car, "As a fizz delivering machine, this is incredibly superb." In fairness, the standard Lotus Elise was already quite adept at delivering the fizz, but it sounds like InoKinetic has ramped it up a few steps. Farah says the car costs around $110k with the parts assembled, but there are all sorts of pick-and-choose components available from InoKinetic, so you can likely build one that's a bit less pricey — starting with the engine alone which will cost $15k on top of the price of a used Lotus. Farah's conclusion after driving the car? "It is among the lightest and purest cars you can drive."