12 Non-Corvettes That Are Powered By Corvette Engines

The Chevy Corvette has been a flag bearer for the American automotive industry ever since the first-gen model launched in 1953. Even today, the common man's supercar pushes the performance boundaries. The latest Corvette ZR1X packs 1,250 horsepower of twin-turbo V8 hybrid goodness, enough to embarrass exorbitantly more expensive hypercars.

But one oft-forgotten aspect of the Corvette is how good of a donor car it is. Yes, it often debuted GM's latest V8 monsters, but those were later used in other models. Since the 1990s, the Corvette V8 has been used in all sorts of vehicles. Family sedans and station wagons, SUVs and muscle cars, even real hypercars and modern-day hot rods.

Clearly, producing the most affordable supercar wasn't enough for GM. The automaker wanted to further democratize insane horsepower figures and breathtaking speed. And, frankly, we love them for that. So let's celebrate GM's contribution to the enthusiast community by having a look at some of the sleepers powered by Corvette engines.