These Are Your Favorite Pontiacs

Pontiac, it's not just the sad empty city where Woodward Ave ends. It was once a thriving community and, at one time, citizens of had the pride of seeing their city's name on the backs of some of the most fun affordable muscle-car adjacent vehicles the U.S. has ever produced. Were Pontiacs always powerful, beautiful, well engineered machines? Hell no. Did they generally look badass and regular people could actually afford them? Hell, yes. I still, to this day, see tons of Pontiac Grand Ams and G6s driving around Detroit. GM use to build crummy little cars that refuse to die, and I think we all miss them a lot.

You all seemed eager to talk about your Pontiac love. While the brand hasn't existed in over 15 years, the brand dominated Daniel Golson's ask last week of which dead brand you want to make a comeback. It seemed the perfect time to celebrate the old GM brand. The fact that we got a Hummer return before a Pontiac (or even a Saturn) comeback just goes to show GM will always make the most GM decisions possible. You guys poured out a lot of love, so scroll through to see the best, curiously Aztek free, answers. I guess some people have no taste.