These Are Your Favorite Pontiacs
Pontiac, it's not just the sad empty city where Woodward Ave ends. It was once a thriving community and, at one time, citizens of had the pride of seeing their city's name on the backs of some of the most fun affordable muscle-car adjacent vehicles the U.S. has ever produced. Were Pontiacs always powerful, beautiful, well engineered machines? Hell no. Did they generally look badass and regular people could actually afford them? Hell, yes. I still, to this day, see tons of Pontiac Grand Ams and G6s driving around Detroit. GM use to build crummy little cars that refuse to die, and I think we all miss them a lot.
You all seemed eager to talk about your Pontiac love. While the brand hasn't existed in over 15 years, the brand dominated Daniel Golson's ask last week of which dead brand you want to make a comeback. It seemed the perfect time to celebrate the old GM brand. The fact that we got a Hummer return before a Pontiac (or even a Saturn) comeback just goes to show GM will always make the most GM decisions possible. You guys poured out a lot of love, so scroll through to see the best, curiously Aztek free, answers. I guess some people have no taste.
The Grandest of Prix
A bit of an unconventional take, but I always loved the sporty versions of the Grand Prix from the 1990s. Stylish, affordable, decent performance for the masses. And GM cars of that era had great stereos, stout V6s and were great highway cruisers. No, it's not a fire-breathing muscle-car era GTO or a sporty Solstice — it's a better all-around car for the middle class guy that wants to have some fun while still being responsible.
From BuddyS
Firebird, firehawk birdin' up the streets
I am going to go with something that is "rare" but I can also enjoy and take out and not worry about it.
2002 Pontiac Firebird Firehawk 6 spd.
From TheDuke
Let the sunshine in
Solstice GXP Coupe. Produced in very small numbers right as the ship that was Pontiac began to sink. Great size, great lines. I still want one.
From Jim Smith (Grateful Dad)
GTO OMG
Without any doubt, and because of my youth, it would be the Pontiac GTO
From Luc Desaulniers (minardi)
You're telling me this trans is turbo?
The 1989 Turbo Trans Am.
Putting the Grand National's 3.8 turbo into this and making it only available in white with T-Tops was an absolute masterstroke. This was actually the first Indy pace car that could run the track without needing upgrades.
From PontiacAttack
The bonniest of Pontiacs
The 05 Bonneville GXP.
Sure it was front wheel drive, sure it was of the most plastic fantastic of the era, sure it had the Northstar time bomb.
But I love it.
Just a handsome, comfortable highway mile eater with a V8 and it was the end of an era
From JaredOfLondon
A wrong move by GM? Nah, couldn't be
The Fiero. The 2nd-gen prototype was what GM should have made to get it through the 90's. But barring that? The 1988 Pontiac Fiero Formula. WS6 suspension, 135 horses, 160 ft-lbs of torque, 5-speed Getrag 282 manual, 2600-pound weight, mid-engine, rear-drive. What's not to like?
From JustACarGuy
Absolute banger of a vehicle
Two – and probably a little expected. The WS6 & Firebird in Blue.
From Someone Else
The root Pontiac
Hands down it is the Pontiac Can Am for me. When I was 10 years old our neighbor had one and I lusted for that car before I really knew what lust was all about.
From Mike Honcho