11 Cool Ford Concept Cars That Never Made It To Production

Ford has been pleasing both enthusiasts and regular buyers for decades. Yes, it had some huge flops over the years, but how can you not respect an automaker that gave us legends like the Mustang, GT40, F-150, and Focus RS? Or successful people movers like the Fiesta, Focus, and Escape?

Well, Ford's history would've been even more fascinating if the Blue Oval had greenlighted some its coolest concepts. In this alternate reality, mid-engine sports cars would've replaced pony cars as the enthusiast's vehicles of choice and we would've used nuclear power, not oil, to move around. Heck, Ford was even working on a quad-turbo hypercar designed to steal the top-speed crown in the 1990s.

So these are some of the coolest Ford concepts that never reached dealerships. Some were only pipe dreams, but most were fully working prototypes that seemed destined to rewrite Ford's history. They came from an era when Ford was fearless and had the "us vs. the world" mentality baked into every wild plan.