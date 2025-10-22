Aptera Still Wants You To Believe It'll Eventually Make A Car After Nearly 20 Years Of Not Making Cars

Building cars is hard, and the margins are small, so if you want to get into the car business, you'd better show up with a ton of cash and be prepared not to make any money for a long time, if ever. And yet, people still try. It's great that they still try, too, but that doesn't mean the deck isn't stacked against them, even if they want to sell something awesome, such as the Telo MT1. Which is why I'm happy to report that Aptera still exists, and it even has a drivable prototype that it let YouTuber Marques Brownlee take out on public roads. Who would have guessed?

Will the three-wheeled Aptera actually make it to production? Probably not. Will it sell well if it ever does somehow make it into production? Probably not. Is the continued development of the autocycle a smart use of anyone's money? Probably not. But on the other hand, it isn't my money being wasted on an idea that's unlikely to ever take off. And if a couple of wealthy people want to keep giving money to a startup that's been around since 2006 and still hasn't made a car, why should I stop them? Sure, it's probably a sign they don't pay enough in taxes, but there are worse ways they could spend it.

And who's to say the Aptera won't happen? I can't see the future. If I could, I'd be way better at predicting auction results. For all we know, unlike past three-wheelers such as the Dale and the Elio, a production Aptera could be just around the corner. Heck, if it happens next year, the start date would line up perfectly with the 20th anniversary of the company's founding! A mere two decades to produce a single car.