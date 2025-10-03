That Time Ford Designed A Nuclear-Powered Car, The Nucleon

The Nucleon's design, undertaken by the aptly named Jim Powers, was dictated entirely by its power train. The idea, borrowed from the Navy's then-new nuclear submarines, was that uranium fission would create heat, which would flash water into steam, which would spin turbines to generate electricity for the motors driving the wheels. The cabin was crammed way out front under a giant bubble canopy — straight out of "The Jetsons," minus the flying dog walker. The payoff for this setup was a theoretical range of over 5,000 miles on a single core. The plan was to offer different types of cores for long-range and performance — sound familiar?

Ford pictured a world where gas stations were out, and reactor service stations were in — roll up, drop your used core, and grab a fresh one. An idea that perfectly foreshadows the battery-swapping stations of today, although storing mass quantities of nuclear cores creates its own headaches, both on local and national-security scales.

So why aren't we all driving our own personal Chernobyls? Well, physics. Using more recent radiation research, to shield the occupants from lethal radiation the reactor would need a container made of lead and other dense materials about a foot thick in every direction. Good luck with that cornering performance.