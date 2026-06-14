This Forgotten Mid-Engine Mustang Concept Could Be The Answer To Ford's Affordability Woes

When Ford's iconic Mustang made its debut in April of 1964, it was an instant success, delivering a style-forward, performance-oriented machine for the everyman. By 1966, Ford had moved a million units, and because the Mustang shared its underpinnings with the Falcon, profit margins were high. Mustang is now, and has been for many years, a key performance model for the blue oval, with the benefit of decades of heritage and nostalgia built into it. But there is a decidedly different direction Mustang could have gone in, as the horse badge was initially attached to a compact mid-engine European-style sports car with four cylinders of fury.

With a tiny 7,500 RPM short-stroke 1,500cc V4 engine mounted behind the two-seat open-air cabin, this proto-Mustang made around 100 horsepower and weighed in at a feather-light 1,148 pounds. It's obvious that Ford never intended for this car to go into production sans roof, but this could have been a radical shift in Ford's sports car future, tying itself to the mid-engine GT40 efforts at Le Mans just a few years later.

Some period sources say the car was never intended to make production, as it was simply a marketing effort by Ford exec Lee Iacocca to influence young drivers to check out Ford. Then again, Ford ran a full-court press national marketing campaign featuring the Mustang I, including appearances at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Watkins Glen and the USAC Pacific Grand Prix at Laguna Seca with the one and only Dan Gurney driving. Further, Ford loaned the prototype out to Car and Driver, Road & Track, and Sports Car Graphic to test. Presumably, Ford was gauging interest in the concept with an eye toward building something like it.