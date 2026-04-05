10 Wickedly Cool Carroll Shelby Cars That Made The Man A Legend

By the early '60s, the AC Ace was an established entity in the British sports car category. It was compact, lightweight, and fun to drive. Handsome, even. What it wasn't, though, was fast enough for what Carroll Shelby needed. He wanted a machine that was lightweight enough to win races, but could still be improved by adding an American V8. To do that, he convinced the Ford brass at the time that a V8-powered AC Ace was a winning recipe and ended up building the first AC Cobra 260.

Equipped with Ford's 260-horsepower 4.3-liter V8, the AC Cobra was an entirely different beast. For comparison, the most potent AC Ace Bristol had a 2.0-liter inline-six, which was good for only 125 hp. Of course, Carroll Shelby wasn't entirely satisfied, so a year later launched the improved AC Cobra 289. Now packing a larger 4.7-liter V8, the roadster had 271 hp and meaty 314 lb-ft of torque at its disposal.

As a result, when equipped with a four-speed manual transmission, it blasted to 60 in 5.8 seconds, reaching a claimed top speed of 150 mph – although MotorTrend could only get a 1963 Cobra 289 up to 130 mph. Either way, that's frankly astonishing for a car without much in the way of safety tech and bias-ply tires. The racing version had four Weber carburetors, which bumped the output to 335 hp, yet it weighed just 2,120 pounds (960 kg), so it was even faster.

Unsurprisingly, reviews from the time praised the Shelby AC Cobra, particularly the handling and raw power. The roadster was also competitive in racing, often trading blows with Corvettes and Ferraris. It wasn't dominating, but the balanced chassis and immense power proved to be a solid foundation for what was coming next.