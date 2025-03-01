How The Flathead Ford Became An Icon Of Hot Rod History

In the 50s, especially after they were discontinued in favor of the new overhead valve Y-block, flatheads were a dime a dozen in scrapyards all over the country. The availability and affordability of these cast-off flatheads, the sheer volume of speed parts produced for them, and the increased spending power and leisure time of the growing postwar middle class led directly to the birth of the hot rod movement as we know it today.

Flathead-powered hot rods continued to be popular throughout the 20th century. Even with the rise of the arguably superior small block Chevy and Ford 351 mills, hot rodders kept shoving flatheads into their creations due to their availability and versatility. Eventually however, flathead stocks began to dry up as they wore out or were blown up by enthusiastic gearheads, and they were superseded by more modern overhead valve mills.

Today, nearly a century after its introduction, Ford's flathead V8 is still a go-to choice in certain segments of the hot rodding scene. This is especially true with builders who prefer more traditional hot rod styles, or the wild-eyed grease monkeys who build rat rods. While hot rodding tastes may change, it seems that the trusty old Ford flathead will never go out of style.