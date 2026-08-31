Consumer Reports Found These 5 Used SUVs Are The Most Reliable You Can Get Under $15K

As we covered at the end of June, average used car prices topped $30,000 for the first time in almost three years. And certainly part of the problem is that the average price of 3-year-old cars has increased by $9,000 since 2019. That doesn't mean finding a reliable, inexpensive used car is impossible, though — especially with a little help from Consumer Reports' list of most reliable used SUVs under $15,000. Using this data as a starting point, we've come up with five choices that meet both CR's standards and ours: the 2016 Toyota RAV4 (including hybrid models), 2018 Nissan Murano, 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, 2019 Subaru Crosstrek, and 2020 Buick Envision.

Now, as you can tell by their model years, these aren't the most recent used cars on the marketplace. But that helps keep their prices down. Meanwhile, the CR reliability info can help raise your confidence in these machines. The data comes from CR's member surveys, which ask folks to call out any issues they've had with their vehicles — across up to 20 potential trouble spots — during the past year. CR gives more weight to major problem areas in its final calculations, and the result is a score used to compare a given vehicle's reliability to the average of all other vehicles from the same year.

All this does come with an interesting caveat: CR says it doesn't publish scores for modern driver-assistance technologies "because problem rates in these areas are low." Oh, and something else to keep in mind is that recalls are not factored into CR reliability scores since they don't necessarily represent an actual problem experienced by an owner.