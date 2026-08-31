Consumer Reports Found These 5 Used SUVs Are The Most Reliable You Can Get Under $15K
As we covered at the end of June, average used car prices topped $30,000 for the first time in almost three years. And certainly part of the problem is that the average price of 3-year-old cars has increased by $9,000 since 2019. That doesn't mean finding a reliable, inexpensive used car is impossible, though — especially with a little help from Consumer Reports' list of most reliable used SUVs under $15,000. Using this data as a starting point, we've come up with five choices that meet both CR's standards and ours: the 2016 Toyota RAV4 (including hybrid models), 2018 Nissan Murano, 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, 2019 Subaru Crosstrek, and 2020 Buick Envision.
Now, as you can tell by their model years, these aren't the most recent used cars on the marketplace. But that helps keep their prices down. Meanwhile, the CR reliability info can help raise your confidence in these machines. The data comes from CR's member surveys, which ask folks to call out any issues they've had with their vehicles — across up to 20 potential trouble spots — during the past year. CR gives more weight to major problem areas in its final calculations, and the result is a score used to compare a given vehicle's reliability to the average of all other vehicles from the same year.
All this does come with an interesting caveat: CR says it doesn't publish scores for modern driver-assistance technologies "because problem rates in these areas are low." Oh, and something else to keep in mind is that recalls are not factored into CR reliability scores since they don't necessarily represent an actual problem experienced by an owner.
2016 Toyota RAV4/RAV4 Hybrid
First off, CR considered the 2016 Toyota RAV4 and the RAV4 Hybrid to be two separate vehicles, so they have their own individual reliability histories — not that it mattered much. Both had virtually identical overall reliability scores, with the hybrid model finishing first among 2016 SUVs, just ahead of the traditional RAV4. The gas version was actually the third-most reliable SUV of the year, however, as the Honda CR-V was wedged between the two Toyotas. The RAV4 and its hybrid sibling even matched up for trouble spot performance, with both receiving average scores in two segments but then running above average for all the others. The two average spots were brakes and paint/trim for the former and brakes and noises/leaks for the hybrid.
Perhaps the biggest difference between the two is the obvious one. The gas-only edition features a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine making 176 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque, and the hybrid adds an electric boost to bring output to 194 horses. The standard RAV4, with front-wheel drive, has EPA ratings of 23 mpg city/30 mpg highway/26 mpg combined. The hybrid, with electrically enhanced all-wheel drive, checks in at 34/30/32.
Also, because the age of vehicles on American roads keeps rising, the average light truck was 11.9 years old in 2025. This means a 10-year-old RAV4 would be on the new side of the spectrum compared to the average. Note that the Bureau of Transportation Statistics only breaks its numbers into "light trucks" and "passenger cars" — and the average age of the latter was 14.5 years. That said, folks looking for new RAV4s should remember the 2026 editions are designed to dominate with only hybrid and plug-in powertrains.
2018 Nissan Murano
Sure, Nissan might have messed up with the redesigned 2025 Murano. As we mentioned, its sleek and smooth look is a bit out of line with the beefed-up exteriors of its rivals. Yet, if you embrace — or simply don't mind — that kind of exterior, the 2018 Nissan Murano can be worth a peek in the pre-owned marketplace.
For one thing, it was the top-ranked member of its class in terms of reliability, besting competitors that included the Ford Edge, Subaru Outback, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Hyundai Santa Fe. The Murano's results weren't perfect, of course. For example, it got the lowest possible trouble spot scores for build quality and body hardware. Nor were drivers always happy with its CVT transmission, a notorious weak spot for Nissan vehicles. The good news is that the 2018 Murano doesn't have the older, belt-driven unit, with Nissan having upgraded the vehicle to a heavier-duty, chain-driven CVT for 2015.
The Murano also stands out as the only midsized SUV on the list, adding to its overall premium vibe with an upscale interior. The cabin comes relatively well equipped, too, complete with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A standard 3.5-liter V6 is another exclusive among our five choices here and serves up a confident driving experience, courtesy of 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. To wrap things up, plenty of advanced safety systems are available for the 2018 model year. Leading the way are adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, a driver-attention monitor, and a surround-view setup.
2019 Subaru Crosstrek
Although Subaru is no longer Consumer Reports' most reliable brand, you can't blame its subcompact SUV. That vehicle, the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek, was CR's top subcompact SUV of the year. Additionally, if you go back to the 2019 model year, the Crosstrek makes the cut for the publication's most-reliable SUVs under $15,000, too. Shoppers should be aware that, like with the Toyota RAV4, CR considers the gas-only Crosstrek and the plug-in hybrid model as separate vehicles, with separate reliability scores. The difference is that the 2019 Crosstrek PHEV wasn't fully tested by CR and isn't covered by the Crosstrek's most-reliable label.
Still, we do have to admit that the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek wasn't number one for reliability in its class. The 2019 Honda HR-V makes that claim with a significantly higher overall reliability score. So, why did we select the Subaru? Well, its advantage in the customer satisfaction category is even larger than Honda's lead for reliability. Then there's the fact that the Crosstrek offers standard full-time all-wheel drive — as opposed to the on-demand setup standard for the AWD Toyota RAV4 Hybrid that only comes into play as needed. The result is a modicum of off-road credibility, further enhanced by Subaru's standard X-Mode with hill-descent control. The Crosstrek also has a special treat for drivers. At a time when Jalopniks are clamoring for crossovers with manual transmissions, Subaru provides a six-speed stick as standard equipment. A CVT is optional.
Moreover, it's not like the Crosstrek has bad reliability results. Drivers gave the small Subaru above-average scores for all trouble spots except suspension/steering and in-car electronics. Speaking of which, all 2019 Crosstreks do come with Apple/Android connectivity.
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
There's not getting around the fact that the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is another third-place finisher in the CR reliability ranks. The thing is, the highest-rated compact SUV of 2019, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, is priced above the $15,000 ceiling. The second-most reliable choice, the Nissan Rogue, was problematic enough in other CR evaluations to lose out on its CR-Recommended status. Plus, the 2019 Equinox had no trouble-spot ratings lower than average.
The Equinox did noticeably well in the powertrain department, with the best possible grades for avoiding major and minor engine issues, as well as for its drive system, engine cooling, and engine electrical system. The RAV4 Hybrid, in comparison, was dinged with a sub-par trouble-spot score for its hybrid battery. On the topic of powertrains, the Equinox makes its mark as the only alternative on the list with an available diesel engine. The turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-4 can pump out 137 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque, with an EPA line of 28 mpg city/39 mpg highway/32 mpg combined in its FWD layout.
Also, even though GM ruffled feathers by announcing in 2025 that it would ditch Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in its vehicles by 2028, that was well after the 2019 Equinox hit the streets. It comes standard with both of those technologies, along with a 7-inch touchscreen. On the other hand, what it doesn't have is the rugged exterior design of the current-gen model. The 2025 Equinox does its best to stand out with a bolder, offroad-focused styling that the 2019 version can't match.
2020 Buick Envision
Chinese cars earn mixed opinions from Jalopnik readers, but the verdict from Consumer Reports — at least in some cases — can be a lot more positive. Take the 2020 Buick Envision, for instance. Despite being built in China as part of the Shanghai-based SAIC-GM joint venture, the Envision was ranked first for reliability among 2020 SUVs, according to CR. It beat out some big names along the way, clocking a better overall reliability score than the same year's Toyota RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, Honda CR-V, and Chevrolet Equinox. Turning to the Envision's trouble spots tells the story. The compact Buick earned perfect scores in all but four categories, highlighted by top marks where it counts, such as engine reliability. For what it's worth, Buick's next-gen 2028 compact SUV is coming back to America — it will be built in Kansas City to help deal with the tariff situation.
Even so, we do have to acknowledge that 2020 looks like an outlier in the Envision's recent reliability history. Buick's compact SUV launched in the U.S. for the 2016 model year and was refreshed in 2019, and 2020 was the only time it ranked higher than seventh for CR reliability since then. The Envision's reliability was ranked 21st out of 24 SUVs in 2025.
You will get some serious bang for your buck with the 2020 Envision. Buick, remember, has a semi-premium positioning here that translates into standard goodies such as heated front seats, a hands-free rear liftgate, and, yes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. You can also enjoy a relatively muscular standard engine, as the Envision's base motor is a 2.5-liter inline-4 capable of 197 horsepower.