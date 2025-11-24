These Are The Cars That Deserve Manual Gearboxes

Driving stick a deliriously fun way to go through life, but the opportunities to do so are disappearing quickly. Less than 2 percent of new cars even offer the option, and that's a damn shame. Here at Jalopnik, we love to row our own gears, and so do you. We asked you last week what car lacks a manual option but absolutely deserves it. The most popular answer? All of them. Manual all the cars.

Hard to argue with the logic of love. Some of you did get most specific however. Scroll through and see what cars your fellow Jalopniks wish they could drive with a manual.