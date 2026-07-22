Canadians Say 'Screw It,' Plan To Open Gordie Howe Bridge Without Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The latest chapter of the international drama involving the Gordie Howe Bridge–the bridge Canada definitely paid for all by itself–is hopefully the end of a bittersweet story. The bridge will be opened to traffic on Monday without fanfare or an elaborate ribbon cutting ceremony, after President Donald Trump dropped hefty new retaliatory tariffs on the U.S.'s second largest trading partner.

There's a lot of background here. Last month, Canada was considering a quiet ribbon cutting ceremony to avoid Trump's ire, but even that plan had to be scrapped as behind-the-scenes wrangling between the two countries continued. Bridge officials were worried about riling up the "kooks and crackpots" (aka the U.S. government) with the opening. They were right to worry. Trump turned this $4.6 billion piece of infrastructure vital to the economies of two nations into a bargaining chip, suspiciously after the billionaire private owner of the Ambassador Bridge paid (and I mean, paid, about $1 million to a Trump SuperPAC) a visit to Trump this spring.

The opening was delayed, then delayed again, until Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney agreed to a net profit sharing deal with the U.S. (which notably cuts out Michigan, the state that paid for the new U.S. side pavilion) over the next 15 years. It's not that big of a change, really, from the previous agreement, except it screws over Michigan for immediate gains rather than long term financial health. Canada's debt from building for the bridge will be dispensed with first via tolls collected solely on the Canadian side, along with funds needed for upkeep and maintenance for the bridge. It was one of those pyrrhic victories that world leaders have been handing the 80-year-old leader of the free world to keep him quiet.