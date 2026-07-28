The Land Rover Discovery Sport Is Dying, But Don't Worry, A More Appealing Defender Sport Is On The Way

Land Rover announced that it is discontinuing the Discovery Sport at the end of this year, but fret not, fans of smaller, softened versions of off-road-y Land Rovers. We already know the company is preparing a new Defender Sport model to effectively take its place.

Discovery Sport production is winding down this December, "in line with normal product lifecycles," as a Land Rover spokesperson told Autocar. "As part of this transition, there will be a managed sunset of manufacturing ahead of this date for certain markets." Autocar also points out that the Disco Sport's demise conveniently lines up with when Europe's new General Safety Regulation 2 rules kick in, and that having the car comply would've required expensive updates. It's already really long in the tooth, anyway.

Positioned as a spiritual replacement for the old LR2, the Land Rover Discovery Sport dropped all the way back in 2014, which sounds like a lifetime ago, and is one of those cars that I feel like most people frankly forgot existed. Case in point: The last time Jalopnik reviewed one was at the launch 11 years ago, and the last time we wrote about it at all was when it came out on top on a list of cars people regret buying most, with 28.3% of owners getting rid of it within the first year of ownership.