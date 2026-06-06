5 Used Cars Under $6,000 Recommended For Teen Drivers

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports released their annual list of the safest used vehicles for teenage drivers last week. The list is made up of two different categories: best used choices and good used choices. We showcased the five cheapest cars on the best choices list last week, so if your budget for a first car is a bit more flush, between around $13,000 and $15,000, you should check out the five cars around that price bracket.

This list, however, highlights the five outright cheapest used vehicles that both the IIHS and Consumer Reports recommend for teenage drivers, so all of these models are on the 'good choices' list, and they're significantly less expensive. Unlike the 'best choices,' the cars on the 'good choices' list are not required to have standard automatic emergency braking systems that earn an advanced or superior rating from the IIHS, and they're not required to have headlights that earn a good or acceptable rating from the IIHS.

All vehicles on the 'good choices' list do, however, weigh more than 2,750 pounds and earn a top rating of good in the IIHS' driver-side small-overlap crash test. They also have average or better scores from Consumer Reports in braking and emergency and routine handling, and a minimum of two-out-of-five points for the usability of their controls and displays. Check out the full list for many more options.