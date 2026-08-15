7 Cars That Were Super Expensive In The '70s And Are Surprisingly Cheap Today

Depreciation is a curse that affects almost every car on the road. According to Kelley Blue Book, an average new car will shed around 30% of its value within the first two years alone, and then a considerable chunk more each year thereafter. As the years progress, many cars eventually become financially unviable to repair and maintain, and so they get parted out or simply scrapped. Those that do survive the banger years can wind up becoming classics. In some cases, their depreciation curve can reverse, and their prices can slowly begin to climb once again as buyers look to enjoy a touch of nostalgia. Because of this, many once undesirable cars from the 1970s are now worth a small fortune. But interestingly, for some '70s cars, the exact opposite is the case; despite being worth a fortune when they were new, they remain heavily depreciated today, and therefore might make for tempting bargains in 2026.

These are exactly the kinds of cars we're covering in this article. All of these cars still look and sound expensive, but they remain remarkably affordable — at least when it comes to their average used prices. If you're expecting big-block V8s, vivid upholstery, curious styling, and ruinous repair bills, you're not far off. We've included obvious choices such as big Chryslers and old Bentleys, but also some surprises, such as one curious star-studded Stutz and even a low-slung Maserati sports car. We've ordered these cars by how much each has dropped in value, using an inflation calculator to work out what their original prices would look like today, leaving the most dramatic ones for the end.