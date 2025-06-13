These Are Your Favorite Italian Cars

my first car was a used fiat x 1/9. sapped most of my savings and that thing had mechanical issues. but when it ran it was a dream to drive. it cornered so well.

when i got a more reliable car for college, my mom guilted me into lending it to a work friend who needed a second car so both she and her husband to get to work when their shifts intersected. i remember taking him for a quick drive to explain the...intricacies of driving the car. he always redlined the thing before shifting. i tried to explain teh shift points, but to no avail. and he would keep pressure on the accelerator when shifting, so you could hear the engine rev even higher. made me really uncomfortable. when he drove away i had a feeling i would never see her again.

two weeks later i heard it almost broke their marriage because he was driving it around town and not telling her where he was going.

one week after that i got a call some kids tried to rip the poptop off to steal the radio.

three week later i got a call from my mom that "the clutch went out." i couldnt get verification if it was the clutch or the entire transmission, but i was heartbroken. they didnt offer to pay anything to fix it, either. my mom said, "well, they paid to have it towed."

"to where? how much will it cost to fix?"

"we figured it was just gone, so we had it towed to a junkyard. they said theyll give you $300 for it."

"i think its worth more than that!"

"well, we already sold it to them."

i saw it driving around three times that summer